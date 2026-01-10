N100trn Market Cap Milestone Confirms Tinubu’s Reforms Working, Says Arewa Group

Sunday Ehigiator

The Arewa Think Tank has described the N100 trillion market capitalisation milestone recorded by the Nigerian capital market as confirmation that the economic reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are producing results.

In a statement yesterday, the Convener of the group, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, said the development shows that Nigeria has moved beyond mere optimism and is already experiencing recovery.



According to him, “We want to align ourselves with the position of the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Tunde Lemo, who said that Nigeria’s economy is gradually stabilising and that we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel.

“In appreciating this statement, we want to add clearly that the light at the end of the tunnel is already shining.

“These developments validate the President’s insistence that tough reforms were unavoidable if Nigeria was to escape economic collapse.



“The N100 trillion NGX milestone, the decelerating inflation figures and renewed investor confidence are not coincidences. They are outcomes of deliberate and courageous leadership.

“Without the removal of fuel subsidy, tax reforms and monetary tightening, Nigeria could have plunged into a deeper crisis.

“Declining inflation, improved exchange-rate stability and easing food pressures are evidence of resilience.

“The N100 trillion market capitalisation is a strong signal of renewed investor confidence.

“This achievement marks the birth of a new economic reality and rejuvenation. The performance of the Nigerian Exchange, which closed 2025 with a 51.19 per cent return, shows that Nigeria is no longer a frontier market to be ignored.

“Sustainable growth requires shared sacrifice. The commitment to building a transparent, inclusive and high-growth economy driven by fiscal and tax reforms offers hope that Nigeria is firmly on the path to recovery.

“The journey has been tough, but the signs are clear. The tunnel is behind us, and the light is already shining.”