My Last Minute Freekick Against Nigeria in 2019, A Defining Moment of AFCON, Says Mahrez

Algeria Captain, Riyad Mahrez has reflected on one of the most iconic moments in Africa Cup of Nations history involving Nigeria, recalling an encounter that remains unforgettable for him, his teammates, and his country.

Mahrez spoke during a pre-match press conference on yesterday ahead of today’s quarter-final fixture against the Super Eagles at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Algerian captain referenced Nigeria as a familiar opponent, pointing to previous meetings at the Afcon and in friendly matches.

According to Mahrez, those encounters, particularly at the continental tournament, left lasting memories because of what they meant to Algeria on the international stage.

“Well, obviously when you think about Nigeria, we played them at the African Cup in 2019, we played them in the in the friendly. The rest of course you cannot forget that moment for me and for the team, for our country,” Mahrez said.

The moment Mahrez referred to came during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final, a match that has since become one of the competition’s defining games.

In that encounter, Algeria defeated Nigeria 2–1, with Mahrez scoring a dramatic stoppage-time free-kick that secured victory for the Desert Foxes and ended the Super Eagles’ hopes of reaching the final.

Looking back on that night, the Algeria captain described the occasion as a defining experience, both personally and collectively for his national team. “It was an incredible moment,” he said.

Despite the painful memory for Nigerian supporters, Mahrez spoke with respect about the Super Eagles, acknowledging their status and strength in African football.

He emphasized that playing against such opposition is an important part of competing at the highest level of the tournament.

“But it’s always good to play against a big team, a strong team,” Mahrez stated. “And I’m so happy to arrive at this stage again and to play against this type of team.”

As Algeria prepare to face Nigeria once more at the Afcon, Mahrez also expressed his excitement about the occasion and the quality of football expected from both sides.

He highlighted the significance of the stage and the responsibility it places on elite players.

“That’s where big players belongs,” he added. “And I’m so I’m so excited and looking forward to the game tomorrow because I know it’ll be a very good game to watch and to play.”