Mararaba–Keffi Road: FG Redeploys Works Controller, Sets February Deadline

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government yesterday removed the Controller of Works in the FCT, Yakubu Usman, who was supervising the Mararaba–Keffi expressway, for allegedly generating certificates that led to the payment of contractors without commensurate work.

The government also issued a February 28, 2026, deadline to the contractor handling the construction for the completion and handover of the project.

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, announced the decision during an inspection of the ongoing expansion of the 43-kilometre Mararaba–Keffi corridor.

Umahi accused the affected official of issuing questionable certificates that resulted in payments for jobs that were either incomplete or not executed, including earlier palliative works.

He directed the permanent secretary of the ministry to immediately redeploy the officer and appoint a new controller of works to take over supervision of the project.

The minister said supervising officers have the authority to withhold certificates and escalate cases of non-compliance by contractors, adding that the sanctions would remain unless overturned by President Bola Tinubu.

Umahi also ordered the project contractor, China Harbour Engineering Company, to submit a detailed work programme and a written commitment indicating readiness to meet the February deadline.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of work, attributing the delays to both the contractor and supervisory lapses within the Ministry of Works.

During the inspection, Umahi directed the immediate removal of hand-moulded caps along the road, ordered the commencement of median concreting, and instructed that solar-powered streetlights be installed along the entire stretch.

“I am giving you the end of February to hand over this job. You must come to my office with your timetable and a commitment to complete the project by then,” the minister said.

He noted that repeated inspection visits had not produced significant improvement and warned that indiscipline, negligence and failure to enforce directives would no longer be tolerated.

The minister also inspected key sections of the corridor, including the Keffi flyover, where he stressed that both contractors and ministry officials must carry out their responsibilities diligently in the interest of Nigerians.