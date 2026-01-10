IPMAN Rejects Fuel Imports as Dangote Refinery Denies Supply Disruption Claims

*Dangote takes corruption allegation petition against ex-NMDPRA boss to EFCC

Peter Uzoho

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has expressed opposition to the continued importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) into the country.

This comes as the Chairman of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Aliko Dangote, has filed a formal corruption petition against former Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).



IPMAN also distanced itself from reports suggesting that the surge in petrol imports in November 2025 was linked to a breakdown in supply arrangements between Dangote Refinery and petroleum marketers, describing such claims as inaccurate and misleading.

According to IPMAN, the report does not reflect the reality experienced by its members. The association emphasised that the commencement of supply from Dangote Refinery has significantly improved product availability nationwide.

Speaking on the issue, IPMAN National President, Abubakar Garima, stated: “Our members fully support Dangote Refinery. Since supply began, marketers have consistently lifted products without any complaints. We oppose continued importation because Dangote Refinery has the capacity to meet the country’s entire PMS demand.”



Garima further noted that members are satisfied with the reliability of supply and welcomed the refinery’s commitment to direct delivery to filling stations—a move he described as critical to stabilizing distribution and benefiting consumers. He stressed that improved access to locally refined products has eased supply pressures and boosted confidence among independent marketers, reaffirming IPMAN’s commitment to domestic refining as a sustainable solution for Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.

Meanwhile, Dangote Petroleum Refinery, in a statement, has dismissed the media reports as baseless and inaccurate. In its statement, the refinery clarified that no supply agreement with marketers had collapsed, adding that its engagement with the downstream market was deliberately structured to meet rising demand and enhance access, competition, and efficiency.

The refinery disclosed that supply under the marketers’ arrangement began in October 2025 with an agreed offtake volume of 600 million litres of PMS. This was later increased to 900 million litres in November and further expanded to 1.5 billion litres in December.



“In line with market growth and absorption capacity, volumes were scaled up accordingly. Subsequently, and in line with downstream market liberalisation, we opened PMS supply to all qualified marketers, bulk consumers, and filling station operators,” the statement signed by Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, read.

Since December 16, 2025, Dangote Refinery has consistently loaded between 31 million and 48 million litres of PMS daily from its gantry, subject to market demand. These figures, the refinery noted, are verifiable against depot and loading records maintained under routine regulatory oversight.



To broaden participation and improve distribution efficiency, the refinery introduced several measures, including reducing minimum purchase volumes from two million litres to 250,000 litres and offering a 10-day credit facility backed by bank guarantees. These initiatives aim to enhance liquidity, support small and medium-sized operators, and reduce reliance on imported fuel.

The refinery added that this expanded access framework has driven higher utilisation of locally refined PMS and contributed to more competitive retail pricing, with domestic products priced significantly lower than imported alternatives. It also dismissed claims that marketers withdrew due to pricing concerns, affirming that its ex-gantry prices remain competitive, market-responsive, and aligned with import parity indicators while meeting all regulatory and quality standards.



Addressing the surge in petrol imports recorded in November, Dangote Refinery explained that the increase coincided with import licensing decisions approved by the former leadership of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), which sanctioned volumes beyond prevailing domestic demand. The refinery stressed that this development was unrelated to its operational capacity or supply commitments.



Dangote Refinery reaffirmed its commitment to reliable supply, transparency, and the orderly development of a competitive downstream petroleum market. It pledged continued collaboration with regulators and industry stakeholders to support Nigeria’s domestic refining, conserve foreign exchange, moderate prices, and strengthen long-term energy security.

Meanwhile, Aliko Dangote, has filed a formal corruption petition against Ahmed, at the EFCC.



This move followed the withdrawal of the same petition from the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), a strategic decision aimed at accelerating the prosecution process, a statement by Dangote Group has said.

In the petition signed by Lead Counsel, Dr. O.J. Onoja, SAN, Dangote urged the EFCC to investigate allegations of abuse of office and corrupt enrichment against Ahmed and prosecute him if found culpable.



“We make bold to state that the commission is strategically positioned along with sister agencies to prosecute financial crimes and corruption related offences, and upon establishing a prima facie case, the courts do not hesitate to punish offenders. See Lawan v. F.R.N (2024) 12 NWLR (Pt. 1953) 501 and Shema v. F.R.N. (2018) 9 NWLR (Pt.1624)337,” Onoja said.



Onoja further urged the commission, under the leadership of Mr. Olanipekun Olukoyede, “…to investigate the complaint of Abuse of Office and Corruption against Farouk Ahmed and to accordingly prosecute him if found wanting.”

The petition also stated that: “The commission’s firm resolve in handling this matter with dispatch is not only imperative and expedient but will also serve as a deterrent to other public officers out there with such corrupt proneness and tendencies.”

The development reinforces Dangote’s unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Dangote had on December 14, 2025, raised concerns about Ahmed’s financial dealings, alleging that the former regulator is living far beyond his legitimate means.



According to Dangote, four of Ahmed’s children attended elite secondary schools in Switzerland, incurring costs running into several millions of dollars—an expenditure the accuser said raises questions about potential conflicts of interest and the integrity of regulatory oversight in the downstream petroleum industry.



Dangote listed the schools attended by Ahmed’s children: Faisal Farouk (Montreux School), Farouk Jr. (Aiglon College), Ashraf Farouk (Institut Le Rosey), and Farhana Farouk (La Garenne International School), noting that each child spent six years in these institutions.



He estimated annual tuition, travel, and upkeep per child at $200,000, totalling approximately $5 million for their secondary education.

Additionally, Dangote alleged that Ahmed spent another $2 million on tertiary education for the four children, including $210,000 for Faisal’s 2025 Harvard MBA programme.

“Nigerians deserve to know the source of these funds, especially when many parents in Mr. Ahmed’s home state of Sokoto struggle to pay as little as N10,000 in school fees,” Dangote had stated.