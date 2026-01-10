Influx of PDP Members into APC in Enugu Creating Another Layer of Disunity, Says Amb. Eze

Linus Aleke in Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party’s 2023 Enugu North Senatorial candidate, Ambassador Simon Ejike Eze, has raised concerns that the recent movement of former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members into the APC in Enugu State is fostering disunity rather than promoting cohesion within the party.

Eze warned that long-standing APC members are being sidelined in favour of new entrants, a development he said could deepen internal divisions and weaken the party’s structure ahead of future elections if not addressed promptly through inclusive leadership and reconciliation.

Speaking to THISDAY in an interview, Eze said: “Two months ago, I called on the National Chairman of the APC, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, to set up reconciliation committees in all states experiencing factional conflicts, so the party could enter the 2027 elections as a united force.”

He stressed that while the recent appointment of reconciliation committees is a step in the right direction, the challenges in Enugu State persist, adding, “In fact, the influx of PDP members is creating yet another layer of disunity.”

He appealed to both state and federal leaders to intervene, emphasising the need to recognise long-standing party members’ contributions.

“I urge the governor to pay close attention to these issues. I also call on Mr. President to intervene and ensure those responsible understand that party members are human beings with aspirations, not logs of wood to be pushed aside. Thanks to the President, the APC’s perception in the South-east has improved significantly. The state government must ensure all members are treated as equal stakeholders.”

Despite his concerns, Eze acknowledged the potential benefits for Enugu State in aligning with the federal government.

“Enugu stands to gain greatly from being in sync with the government at the centre. Any right-thinking person should see it from that perspective,” he said.

Eze recounted his long history with the APC, noting that he was active in the party before the governor and his team joined.

“They have now taken over the APC in the state, which is understandable given the governor’s performance. He has done well, though there is still more work to be done. As someone who has invested significant resources and energy in the party, and who was the party’s flag bearer in the last election, I believe long-standing members should not be marginalised now that the APC is in power.”

He highlighted the marginalisation of original APC members at the local government level. “In Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area, the new members behave as if those who were in the party before them do not exist, simply because they have the numbers. They neither recognise our presence nor involve us in party activities locally or at the state level.”

Eze called on Governor Mbah and the party leadership to act swiftly to prevent factionalisation.

“The new caretaker committee members must recognise the contributions of long-standing members. If the party fails to address this issue, factional leadership is inevitable at both the state and local levels in Enugu, which will be detrimental ahead of the elections. Party unity is essential to winning, and everyone must be carried along. Treating long-standing members as non-entities will only weaken the party.”

He concluded by stressing his commitment to the APC and the importance of inclusion.

“Having invested heavily in the last election, I am convinced that I, and others like me, can deliver victory for the party in future contests.

“Long-standing members should never be sidelined, as is currently happening in Enugu State,” he said.