In First Drone-led Operation in Edo, Police Rescue 9 Kidnap Victims

The police command in Edo says it has rescued nine victims from kidnappers in a landmark drone-led operation in the state.

The command’s spokesperson, ASP Eno Ikoedem, disclosed this in a statement issued in Benin on Saturday.

According to Ikoedem, the rescue followed a report of a kidnapping incident at Egbojo Ikabigbo community in Jattu, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

She said the report prompted an immediate deployment of the Divisional Police Officer in the area and his team, working alongside vigilantes and hunters.

She explained that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Monday Agbonika, subsequently activated the Eagle Combat Drone Unit for its first-ever rescue mission.

“In the early hours of Jan. 9, 2026, at about 4:25 a.m. the kidnappers’ camp was successfully located through real-time aerial intelligence provided by the drone unit.

“Ground troops stormed the camp, forcing the kidnappers to flee and abandon two locally fabricated AK-49 rifles.

“The victims – one adult male, three adult females, and five children were rescued unhurt,” she said.

The command’s spokesperson described the operation as a milestone that underscored the growing role of technology in modern policing in Edo.

Beyond the rescue, she disclosed that the command also recorded multiple arrests and recoveries in a series of coordinated security operations across the state.

According to her, a black Toyota Yaris, reportedly snatched at gunpoint along Ugbowo, Benin City, was recovered on Friday along Otorekpen Street, Siloko Road.

She added that a suspected armed robbery syndicate member, Oluwashegun Ajayi, was also arrested.

According to the spokesperson, the vehicle had since been returned to its owner.

Ikoedem said operatives of the Eagle Raiders Squad also arrested seven members of an armed robbery gang linked to the killing of a Point-of-Sale (PoS) operator on Muritala Muhammed Way, off Sapele Road, Benin City.

“The suspects confessed to being members of the Supreme Eiye Confraternity cult.

“One locally made revolver, a single-barrel pistol, and a white mini-bus used for the operation were recovered,” she said.

She said the command also recovered a stolen Lexus 330 SUV taken during a home invasion on Dec. 25, 2025.

Ikoedem said the vehicle was retrieved through a joint operation between Ugbowo and Okhoro divisions, leading to the arrest of a suspect, Victor John, who confessed to the crime.

Additionally, she said operatives of the Loveworld Division arrested a suspected armed robber, David Okoro, during a response to a distress call at Ogheghe Community, off Sapele Road Bypass.

She explained that a single-barrel gun and cartridges were recovered, while efforts were ongoing to apprehend other fleeing suspects.

On child trafficking, the police spokesperson disclosed that a syndicate was dismantled in Uromi following intelligence from a concerned citizen.

“A newborn baby boy was safely rescued, while N1.4 million, being proceeds of the illegal transaction, was recovered.

“The suspects will be charged to court,” she said.

The Police PRO described the operations as a major boost to the fight against crime and a demonstration of the command’s evolving operational capacity.

Ikoedem said CP Agbonika had assured residents of the state that the command would sustain its aggressive approach against criminal elements.

“The Commissioner of Police reiterates the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property in Edo.

“The CP urges members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to aid security operations,” she said. (NAN)