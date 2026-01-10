FG, Niger Sign MoU on Mass Housing, Agricultural Settlement Project

*State donates 100,000 hectares of land, CofO ready Monday

*MOFI, REA, others are strategic partners

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The federal government yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Niger State government under the anchorage and strategic guidance of the Federal Ministry of Finance, for the implementation of a mass housing and agricultural settlement in the state.



Describing the partnership as a perfect marriage between the federal government, state government, and the legislature, Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, declared that the state was providing 100,000 hectares of land for the project, with the Certificate of Occupancy (CofO) to be signed and delivered to the minister on Monday.



The MoU signing ceremony, which marked the official launch of the federal government-initiated Sustainable Integrated Productive Communities ((SIPC) project, and Niger State as the pilot phase, was signed by the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, on behalf of the federal government and Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago.

In her address at the event, the minister said the ceremony represented more than a formal agreement, adding that it was a powerful demonstration of cooperative federalism, strategic alignment, and shared commitment to inclusive economic development, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda.

She, therefore, invited developers, financial institutions, pension funds, real estate investors and agribusiness investors to be part of the innovative project.



With the Federal Ministry of Finance serving as the anchor, she said the initiative benefits from strong policy coordination, financial credibility, and institutional oversight at the highest level.

Uzoka-Anite noted that housing is a fundamental pillar of development, adding that in Niger State, housing also intersects directly with agriculture, food security, rural stability, and economic productivity.

“This project is therefore deliberately designed not just as a housing intervention, but as a settlement framework for farmers, aimed at strengthening agricultural value chains and improving livelihoods across the state.



“Niger State remains one of Nigeria’s most agriculturally endowed states. Yet, challenges such as insecure settlements, rural-urban migration, and inadequate infrastructure continue to limit the full potential of our farming communities.

“This initiative seeks to address these challenges by providing structured, secure, and well-planned housing settlements for farmers, strategically located to support agricultural production, storage, processing, and market access.



“By anchoring farmers in stable communities with access to basic infrastructure, this project will enhance productivity, reduce post-harvest losses, improve security, and encourage youth participation in agriculture.

“Simply put, when farmers are properly settled, agriculture becomes more efficient, more attractive, and more profitable,” she stated.



According to her, the role of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) in the partnership is both strategic and catalytic, stressing that as a key institution under the Federal Ministry of Finance, MOFI brings deep expertise in asset optimisation, project structuring, and private capital mobilisation.

Through this collaboration, she stressed, public land and assets are being transformed into productive economic instruments that deliver tangible value to citizens while reducing fiscal pressure on government.

The SIPC project, she explained, adopts an innovative financing model that blends public assets with private investment, ensuring sustainability, transparency, and shared risk.

“It allows government to focus on enabling policy and oversight, while leveraging the efficiency and scale of the private sector. Beyond its agricultural focus, the project promotes job security by creating stable, long-term employment across agriculture, agro-processing, renewable energy maintenance, logistics, and community services.

“The mass housing and settlement project will stimulate broad-based economic activity. It will create jobs for engineers, builders, artisans, suppliers, and service providers. It will support local industries such as cement, steel, agro-processing, logistics, and transportation.

“It will strengthen rural economies and contribute meaningfully to the state’s internally generated revenue. Affordability and inclusiveness are central to this initiative.

“These settlements are not luxury estates. They are designed to be functional, cost-effective, and aligned with the income realities of farmers and low- to middle-income earners.

“Transparent allocation mechanisms and strong governance structures will ensure that the benefits reach the intended beneficiaries. Sustainability also remains a key priority, with integrated renewable energy solutions, including solar-powered homes and community facilities, to ensure reliable electricity, reduce energy costs, and support agro-processing and storage activities.

“As these settlements are developed, emphasis will be placed on efficient land use, access roads, water solutions, and environmentally responsible building practices that support long-term community growth,” the minister stressed.

According to her, the MoU sends a clear signal to the investment community that Niger State, working in alignment with the Federal Ministry of Finance and MOFI, is open for credible, well-structured, and impact-driven investment.

She, therefore, invited developers, financial institutions, pension funds, real estate investors and agribusiness investors to see this project as a scalable model that can be replicated across the state and beyond.

Noting that the Federal Ministry of Finance remains fully committed to providing the necessary coordination, fiscal discipline, and policy support required to ensure successful implementation, Uzoka-Anite said, “We will work closely with Niger State government, MOFI, and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that this agreement moves swiftly from signing to execution and from planning to delivery.”

She commended the leadership of MOFI, and Bago for their shared vision and commitment to practical solutions that address housing, agriculture, and economic development in an integrated manner.

“In closing, this initiative represents our belief that development works best when housing, agriculture, finance, and governance move together.

“Through this partnership, we are not just building houses, we are creating stable farming communities, strengthening food security, and laying the foundation for sustained prosperity in Niger State,” she assured.

In his remarks, Bago, who was visibly excited about the project and partnership with the federal government, praised them for sticking out their necks with sub-nationals to create livelihoods through housing and agriculture.

He expressed the determination of his government to provide roads and other infrastructure needed to ensure the success of the SPIC project, which he said, has humongous transformative potential for the communities.

Also, commenting, the Managing Director of MOFI, Dr. Armstrong Takang, applauded Uzoka-Anite for her leadership and vision, as well as the governor for his proactive approach to governance.

He noted that the project was a clear demonstration of how “We are taking governance to local communities, and empowering those local communities in a very sustainable manner.”

Apart from MOFI, the Rural Electrification Agency, among others, are strategic partners in the SIPC project.