DSS Probes Alleged Defilement of Minor by Operative

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has commenced a formal investigation into allegations that one of its operatives was involved in the defilement of a minor, as well as other related offences, following reports that surfaced in the public domain.

In a statement by the Deputy Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications at the DSS National Headquarters in Abuja, Favour Dozie, the Service said it was treating the allegations with utmost seriousness and had activated internal and relevant legal processes to establish the facts of the matter.

The DSS emphasised that any officer found culpable would be subjected to appropriate disciplinary measures and prosecution in accordance with the law.

The agency clarified that contrary to some reports, it has no record of an individual identified as Ifeanyi Festus being in its employment.

However, it confirmed that an active staff member, identified as Ifeanyi Onyewuenyi, has been arrested in connection with allegations that he forcefully converted and married a minor, Walida Abdulhadi.

According to the DSS, the suspect is currently undergoing investigation for alleged offences including abuse of office and other misconduct.

The Service stressed that such actions are in clear violation of its regulations and established code of conduct.

The DSS further assured the public that the outcome of the investigation would be made public upon its conclusion, reaffirming its commitment to professionalism, accountability and zero tolerance for misconduct among its personnel.