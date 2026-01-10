BRAI Foundation Holds Free Medical Outreach in Etsako West

By Chuks Onwudinjo

The BRAI Foundation, a non-profit and non-governmental organisation, on Tuesday held a one-day free medical outreach at Green Estate, Elele-Uzairue, in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, in commemoration of the first anniversary of the death of Late Braimoh Musa Aidorolo.

The outreach, which took place exactly one year after his passing, was organised in his memory and supported by other charitable organisations as well as private individuals. Medical services provided during the programme included free eye screening, distribution of reading glasses, blood pressure and glucose checks, hepatitis B screening, HIV testing and counselling.

The event, described as the first of its kind in the area organised by a private foundation, recorded an impressive turnout following grassroots mobilisation across Elele-Uzairue villages with the support of traditional community leaders.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the BRAI Foundation, Mr Hassan Aidorolo, reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to the welfare of the Elele-Uzairue people. He recalled that the foundation, through the Aidorolo family, had earlier donated land free of charge to the Benin Owena River Basin Authority for the construction of a major water project, including a giant overhead tank for the community.

Mr Aidorolo explained that the medical outreach was organised to mark the one-year remembrance of their late father, adding that the foundation would continue to initiate programmes aimed at improving community wellbeing.

The outreach commenced with a medical preparatory talk, followed by counselling, screening, testing and the distribution of free medications. A team of medical professionals drawn from Benin, Ekpoma and Auchi – including doctors, opticians, an ophthalmologist, nurses and laboratory technologists – handled the exercise.

Patients received medications at no cost, while reading glasses were issued to those diagnosed with difficulty in reading. Beneficiaries, who were attended to in batches, expressed gratitude to the organisers and called for more such medical missions in the area.

A total of 128 persons, including men, women and children, benefitted from the outreach.

Given the novelty of the initiative in the community and the minimal publicity, organisers described the turnout as encouraging. Responding to appeals from residents, the BRAI Foundation promised to organise another medical outreach in the near future.

Also speaking at the event, the wife of the late Braimoh Musa Aidorolo, Mrs Angelina Aidorolo, expressed appreciation to all participants and supporters. Speaking in the local dialect, she assured the community of the Aidorolo family’s continued commitment to the welfare and development of the Elele-Uzairue people.