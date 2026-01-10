Bauchi Coalition Condemns Blatant Legal Process Abuse, Alledged Manipulation of Anti-corruption Institutions by FG

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A coalition of socio-political groups in Bauchi State has strongly condemned what it described as blatant abuse of legal processes and apparent manipulation of anti-corruption institutions, particularly the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in relation to the arrest, detention, and prosecution of Yakubu Adamu, the State Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development, alongside some senior civil servants.

The coalition include the Yakubun Bauchi Ambassador’s Forum, Kaura Independent Communication, and Yakubu Adamu Influencers made the assertion during a Press conference in defence of Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdukadir Mohammed and Hon. Yakubu Adamu, Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development held at E4 Resort, Bauchi yesterday .

The address was read by Daure David of Yakubun Bauchi Ambassador’s Forum and flanked by Abdurahman Prince Doze of Kaura Independent Communications as well as Abdullahi Shitu of Yakubu Adamu Influencers and other officials of the coalition.

According to the coalition, “This orchestrated attack is a clear attempt to undermine the government of Bauchi State and destabilise the administration of His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

“The facts are clear: Hon. Yakubu Adamu, PhD, and the affected officials committed no offence whatsoever. All actions taken by the Ministry of Finance and the Bauchi State Government were carried out strictly within constitutional provisions, financial regulations, and duly approved government processes. It is imperative to note that Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria protects the governor from prosecution, and any attempt to circumvent this immunity will be vehemently opposed.”

They stated that the “allegations against Hon. Yakubu Adamu lack credible evidence and are baseless. The sudden and suspicious introduction of allegations relating to terrorism financing and money laundering is an afterthought designed to intimidate, scandalise, and destroy reputations, rather than to pursue justice. No terrorist organisation has been named, no terrorist activity has been identified, and no credible evidence has been made public. This is a clear case of political persecution, and we will not stand idly by.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Act of 2004 establishes the EFCC as Nigeria’s primary anti-corruption agency, tasked with investigating and prosecuting financial crimes. For the EFCC to effectively combat corruption, it must maintain impartiality and avoid being used as a tool for political persecution. “

The group declared that the people of Bauchi State are standing firm behind Senator Mohammed, and they won’t let external forces infiltrate their state and cause instability. We are calling out attempts to use the EFCC for political witch-hunt and blackmail, emphasising that no amount of pressure will change their support for their governor.

“The EFCC’s credibility relies on its ability to remain independent and impartial. If the agency is seen as a tool for political manipulation, it will lose the trust of the people and fail in its mission to combat corruption. Bauchi citizens are watching closely, and they would not hesitate to speak out against any attempts to undermine the rule of law and destabilise their state.

“The repeated and mischievous mention of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed’s name in the charge sheet is a deliberate attempt to unlawfully indict him, in clear violation of his constitutional immunity. Section 308 of the Constitution is clear: a serving governor is protected from prosecution, and this protection is not limited to civil proceedings. The EFCC must respect the Constitution and desist from using the courts as a tool for political intimidation.

According to them, “Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has ensured peace and security in Bauchi State, taking sole responsibility for the safety of lives and properties. Bauchi State remains peaceful and united under his administration, with significant progress made in various sectors, including education, healthcare, and infrastructure development. The Governor’s commitment to good governance is unwavering, and his dedication to the people of Bauchi State is unshakeable.

“The governor’s public record demonstrates discipline, transparency, and respect for the rule of law. He has never abused constitutional immunity and has never been convicted of any criminal offence. In fact, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to accountability and transparency, and his administration has implemented various measures to ensure good governance.

“The EFCC must comply with constitutional safeguards and prosecutorial ethics. The immediate removal of the governor’s name from all charge sheets is required, in line with constitutional immunity. We urge the EFCC to focus on genuine cases of corruption and not waste resources on politically motivated witch-hunts.”

The group then called on the people of Bauchi State and Nigerians at large not be misled by baseless allegations. “The fight against corruption must be impartial and evidence-based, and not used as a tool for political persecution. We will not stand idly by while the reputation of our governor is tarnished by malicious allegations.

“We urge the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation to review this matter and ensure justice is served. The EFCC must not be used as a tool for political intimidation and persecution. We demand an immediate halt to this charade and call on all patriotic Nigerians to stand with us in defence of truth and democracy.

“Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed’s administration prioritises transparency and accountability. Hon. Yakubu Adamu’s actions were lawful and in the best interest of Bauchi State. We will continue to defend the Constitution and protect democratic norms, and we will not be intimidated by the EFCC’s aggressive tactics.

“The repeated attempts to implicate the Governor are a clear abuse of power and a threat to democracy. We will defend the governor and the people of Bauchi State against these malicious allegations. The people of Bauchi State will not be swayed by propaganda and will continue to support their Governor.

“Bauchi State’s peace and stability are a testament to Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed’s leadership. We will continue to support his administration and defend his reputation. The governor has taken significant steps to address security challenges, and his efforts have yielded positive results.”

The coalition reiterated their commitment to defending the constitution and protecting democratic norms, adding that “We will not be intimidated, and we will not be silenced. We demand justice and fairness, and we will continue to fight for the truth.”