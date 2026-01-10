Another Prayer For Joshua

Road Safety

Since the December 29th, 2025 road traffic crash, not an accident, involving former World Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua, commentators, analysts and content creators have had a field day on the unfortunate tragedy, which claimed the lives of two of his buddies. Within the week, I read that Daily Mail of London, detailed a reporter from the United Kingdom to the crash site.

His assessment was not different from the assessment made last week when I did my first piece on the subject matter, captioned, ‘A Prayer For Joshua’. In that piece, I gave my candid opinion on the state of the road where the crash occurred, describing it as one of the best motorable highways in terms of its standard.

I also described it as a six- lane highway with three lanes on either side. It boasts of no potholes; rather the lanes are well demarcated and delineated. And for the records, the 127.6-kilometre-long Lagos-Ibadan expressway connecting Ibadan, the Oyo state capital and Lagos is regarded as the busiest interstate road in the country.

Now back to the Daily Mail reporter’s assessment. According to the reporter; “the quality of the road is surprisingly good, with just a few potholes. But driving is lawless, irresponsible and crazy with zero road discipline.” I was not surprised to read the reporter’s assessment of the state of roads in Nigeria with his bias, but was spot-on, in describing how a good number of us drive.

This assessment is most appropriate and apt in describing the driver who drove the crashed vehicle. I heard he has been arrested, and charged by the Police on a four-count charge. The charges include driving in a dangerous manner that endangered members of the public and resulted in a crash that claimed the lives of two persons.

This, according to the Police, is punishable under Section 5(1) of the Federal Highway Act, Cap F135, Laws of the Federation (LFN), 2002, as applicable in Ogun State. Others include reckless driving, negligence and driving at a speed without due care, attention, and reasonable consideration for other road users.

He was also accused of driving without a valid National Driver’s License, an offence which is punishable under section 10(1) of the Federal Highway Act, Cap F134, LFN, as applicable in Ogun State. I know I am not a policeman, but I am surprised that his Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) level for drivers which is 0.05grams/100ml was not taken. Afterall, he was treated for minor injuries, discharged from a Lagos hospital, then taken for questioning, according to sources.

By my professional estimation and suspicion, only a driver under the influence of alcoholic beverages or and drugs, especially during the festive season, could be that suicidal; only such a driver could drive the way he did and commit all possible death threatening and risk driving infractions. Based on this, I am therefore worried about the driver’s unprofessional conduct.

I am also worried about his fate, as the penalty for driving without a license is generally a misdemeanour on its own. However, when a fatality occurs, such as this one did, the charges escalate based on the driver’s actions and level of negligence, not just the license status.

In effect, the fate of an unlicensed driver who causes a fatal crash is severe criminal prosecution. This prosecution typically includes charges of manslaughter or vehicular homicide, which carries the potential for life imprisonment and substantial fines.

My third worry is the suspected passivity of the three occupants of the vehicle prior to the driver/vehicle take- off and before the avoidable crash. Without playing the devil’s advocate, I must state on record that most vehicle occupants (passengers) when chauffeured, commit the same blunder either because of over familiarity with the driver, or poor negligence. For others, it is a clear case of passivity while in a vehicle.

Let us now ponder on the following posers; Whose duty was it to check the status of the vehicle on the day of the road trip? Whose duty was it to confirm the driver’s emotional and mental state? Finally, whose duty was it to again confirm that the driver was professionally ready for the trip by ensuring he was fully in compliance with the law by possessing a valid drivers license?

Now to the probable causative factors as listed. His excessive speeding, reckless driving, as well as dangerous overtaking which are clear signs of too much excitement, unprofessionalism and indiscipline did not just happen when the crash occurred. That risk taking, suicidal driving mannerisms were obviously the driver’s stock-in-trade.

Remember that, nobody cautioned him. Nobody warned him. Not the front seat passenger. Not those at the rear. Not the pilot driver who dictates the tone of the driving. What were the rules of engagement adopted for convoy driving? Was it professional? Was the driver checked for strict compliance? Why was an ambulance not included in the convoy of a world champ; and a celebrity? Why, I ask again? Because, it is a critical security measure to have a trained medical personnel and an ambulance on standby, especially for high-profile individuals.

Now to the other nitty- gritty. Without sounding like an angel or spirit, a greater proportion of road users’ driving is worse than that driver’s. Forget the hypocrisy. We speed excessively, dangerously, and overtake on any side of the road-right and left, which we feel is free, irrespective of the legality of our actions, as well as the safety implications inherent in our actions. We drive against traffic and dare others.

This is despite the fact that the report paints a picture of most of us, including the educated, overtake on the right. For reminders, overtaking is usually on the left side of the road in countries that drive on the right, and on the right side in countries where traffic drives on the left.

However, Nigeria drives on the right-hand side of the road, a change made from left -hand driving, on April 2,1972 to align with neighbouring West African countries. Uniquely, we drive on the right and have our hard shoulders on the right while overtaking is only permitted on the left and not on the right as the driver was alleged to have done.

So, what are the dangers of these crazy suicidal driving mannerisms? Speed. Dangerous overtaking. I have written on this subject several times. So, too, on the other infractions. As space allows, I will run them. Before I do, I read that the boxing champ has quit the stage in honour of his late pals. Due to this sad and unfortunate situation, I have chosen another solemn and compassionate prayer to sum up this writeup.

El-Roi, who sees Anthony, we lift before You Anthony Joshua, a man who carried strength with humility and inspired millions through discipline, courage, and perseverance.

Abba Father, You are the giver of life and the restorer of all that is broken. We thank You for preserving his life through the trauma of the road crash, and we ask that Your healing hand rest upon his body, mind, and spirit. Where there is pain, bring relief. Where there is shock or loss, bring comfort. Where there is uncertainty, bring peace.

As the chapter of boxing has closed in his life, O God, grant him the grace to transit without bitterness or regret. Help him to see that purpose does not end with a profession, and that destiny is greater than any single arena. Open new doors before him—doors of influence, service, mentorship, and fulfilment.

Strengthen his heart in moments of quiet struggle. Surround him with wise counsel, genuine love, and unwavering support. Let his legacy not be defined only by titles won, but by resilience shown, character upheld, and lives touched.

May this season become one of renewal, clarity, and deeper meaning. Turn adversity into testimony, and loss into lasting impact. Above all, grant him peace that surpasses understanding. We commit him into Your care, trusting that You who began a good work in him will bring it to completion in Jesus mightyname.