2026 and Beyond: Nigeria’s Next Wave of Tech Innovation

Nigeria’s tech revolution is unfolding quietly. Across the country, disciplined founders are building globally relevant infrastructure and platforms that are redefining value, influence, and economic power. Without hype, borrowed models, or unnecessary noise, these innovators are focusing on scale, resilience, and long-term impact. Adedayo Adejobi reports

LekeeLekee – Prince Nduka Obaigbena

LekeeLekee is the most unconventional and distinctive new entrant into Africa’s emerging social platforms not because of what it does, but because of where it comes from. In an ecosystem shaped largely by Silicon Valley templates, Asian platform clones, and global technology archetypes, LekeeLekee, whose unveiling date will be announced soon, represents a meaningful convergence of Africa’s established media heritage and next-generation social technology.

It is a platform informed by decades of narrative leadership, cultural intelligence, and continental vision, now expressed through a purpose-built digital ecosystem.

Backed by Prince Nduka Obaigbena, founder of the ARISE and THISDAY Media Group, LekeeLekee is neither speculative nor incidental. It reflects the deliberate maturation of a long-held vision. Obaigbena is advancing a model few African media founders have attempted at scale: a homegrown social and super-app platform conceived with longevity, relevance, and African centrality at its core.

The name itself carries meaning. LekeeLekee draws inspiration from “Lekeleke,” the cartoonist pseudonym Obaigbena adopted during his university years, well before the emergence of THISDAY, ARISE News, or global broadcast studios. This reference is both personal and philosophical, signalling continuity rather than departure. LekeeLekee is not a shift into technology, but an evolution of enduring commitments to storytelling, expression, and voice. In this sense, it represents a full-circle moment.

LekeeLekee is built from the ground up to reflect how Africans communicate, create, and connect. Its architecture prioritises efficient data use, fast-loading experiences, voice-led communities, creator monetisation, embedded payments, and mini-app functionality. These are not supplementary features, but foundational design choices informed by lived understanding and long-term observation of African social and economic behaviour.

The platform’s aspiration to connect over 1.5 billion voices across Africa and the diaspora reflects a clear continental outlook. Obaigbena’s career has consistently operated at scale. From redefining Nigerian print journalism in the 1990s to amplifying African perspectives globally through ARISE News. LekeeLekee carries that same ambition into the digital era, where influence is shaped by platforms, data stewardship, and governance models.

More broadly, LekeeLekee speaks to a growing confidence in Africa’s capacity to design, own, and steward its digital public spaces. It reflects an understanding that platforms are not neutral tools, but cultural and economic infrastructure. By anchoring platform ownership and governance closer to the societies they serve, LekeeLekee contributes to a more balanced and representative digital future.

Obaigbena’s legacy as founder of THISDAY and ARISE brings with it credibility, reach, and institutional knowledge. LekeeLekee enters the digital space with a strong foundation of trust, networks, and narrative authority. Its arrival affirms a long-standing belief in African media self-determination and the value of building enduring institutions.

There is also a quiet confidence in the platform’s philosophy. At a time when technology discourse often emphasises speed and novelty, LekeeLekee underscores the value of continuity, cultural memory, and experience. It demonstrates that Africa’s digital future can be built by extending its media traditions forward, rather than replacing them.

In this light, LekeeLekee is not simply participating in the social media marketplace; it is helping to redefine it. It raises important questions about ownership of attention infrastructure, cultural representation, and the design of platforms that reflect Africa’s languages, rhythms, and economic realities.

For Obaigbena, LekeeLekee represents a coherent progression, from Lekeleke the cartoonist, to THISDAY the agenda-setter, to ARISE the global broadcaster, and now to a digital commons envisioned at continental scale. The conversation it invites is no longer about the presence of ideas, but about sustaining the frameworks that allow African platforms to grow, mature, and lead.

LekeeLekee is more than a platform. It stands as a compelling demonstration of African digital sovereignty in practice.

Acumen Digital- Ayo Onasanya

Acumen Digital exemplifies the maturation of Nigeria’s product and venture studio ecosystem, where design, engineering, and venture building converge into repeatable value creation. Founded by Ayo Onasanya, the company operates across Africa, the United States, and Europe, working with global brands while quietly launching proprietary ventures. Products like Karla, a contactless payments solution, and Tendar, an AI-powered lending management platform, show how Nigerian startups are moving beyond single-product bets into platform thinking. Acumen’s strength lies in execution depth, user-centered design, and enterprise-grade delivery, qualities increasingly demanded by African financial and digital institutions. The company reflects a broader trend of Nigerian startups exporting expertise rather than just products. It also illustrates the difficulty of scaling such studios continentally, as each market demands regulatory fluency, localised design, and patient capital.

Cyberpedia Internet Governance- Sowemimo Abiodun

Cyberpedia represents one of Africa’s most advanced plays in AI-powered due diligence, cybersecurity, and digital risk governance. Founded by Sowemimo Abiodun, the platform functions as a real-time intelligence engine for identity verification, compliance, and misinformation control across more than one hundred countries. Its recognition by global institutions such as the World Economic Forum, the African Union, and the United Nations ecosystem underscores the growing global relevance of African-built governance technology.

At its core, Cyberpedia reflects a broader shift: African startups are increasingly exporting trust infrastructure to the world. Operating complex, capital-intensive data systems at global scale from an emerging market demands technical depth, regulatory fluency, and long-term discipline. Cyberpedia’s continued expansion highlights the capability required to sustain such systems while navigating evolving regulatory environments and competitive talent markets.

Abiodun’s ascent is defined not by hype, but by architecture—the rare capacity to build trust systems that operate reliably across borders. Cyberpedia is more than a technology company; it is a governance engine informing identity, compliance, and digital risk decisions at a time when trust has become one of the world’s most valuable digital assets.

2AM Technology- Deji Macaulay

2AM Tech, under the leadership of Deji Macaulay, represents a quiet but consequential force in Africa’s enterprise technology and insurtech evolution. With deep roots in ICT and telecommunications across Nigeria, Ghana, Angola, Botswana, and extending into Eastern Europe, Macaulay exemplifies the breed of operators who build infrastructure before hype. His career spans the deployment and management of complex, multi-million-dollar commercial projects across telco, healthcare, gaming, and now insurance technology—industries where scale, uptime, and trust are non-negotiable.

The launch of Cube Cover, 2AM Tech’s insurance-focused subsidiary, signals a strategic convergence of technology and financial risk management at a time when Africa’s insurance sector is under pressure to modernise. With over 16 million insurance transactions managed, 150,000 claims processed, and 99.95% system uptime, Cube Cover positions itself not as a disruptor by noise, but by operational depth. This is enterprise-grade innovation—optimising claims processing, underwriting workflows, and digital reliability in a sector historically resistant to change.

What distinguishes Macaulay is his operator mindset. Rather than chasing consumer-facing visibility, he focuses on backend systems that power entire value chains. His experience navigating regulatory, infrastructural, and commercial complexities across multiple markets reflects a rare blend of technical competence and boardroom discipline.

Balance and HUGE Solutions – Kelvin Bawa

Balance represents one of the most ethically ambitious technology plays emerging from Nigeria, positioning inclusive data as the foundation of future healthcare AI. Founded by Kelvin Bawa, It is solving a foundational failure in medical AI for clinicians, regulators, and life sciences companies working with diverse patient populations. Today, most diagnostic models are trained on datasets that are nearly 95 percent white, leaving darker skin tones underrepresented, under-performing, and increasingly non-compliant with regulatory expectations.Balance provides the missing ground truth.

Their work differs from consumer-facing tools built on unverified images. It operates as a clinical data engine, sourcing biopsy-verified dermatology data for Fitzpatrick skin types IV to VI through NDPR-certified partnerships with Nigerian teaching hospitals. This produces regulatory-grade datasets that pharmaceutical and health technology companies can trust.

Over the past year, it has secured hospital partnerships, digitised large pathology archives, and completed early validation pilots with industry partners.

ModAstera – Joshua Owoyemi

ModAstera captures the rise of deeply technical Nigerian founders trained in global innovation hubs and returning to solve structural problems at home. Led by Joshua Owoyemi, trained in Tokyo, the company is automating the development of medical grade AI through its Medical AI Engineering Agent across Asiam Europe and Africa.

By reducing cost and development time dramatically, ModAstera lowers barriers for hospitals, researchers, and startups to deploy healthcare AI responsibly. Its focus on tooling rather than end user apps reflects a maturation of Africa’s AI ecosystem toward infrastructure level innovation. ModAstera embodies a second trend, African startups building horizontal platforms for global use. Yet it also highlights the persistent difficulty of selling complex health technology across fragmented regulatory environments on the continent.

Owoyemi is a fast-rising Tech Titan because ModAstera transforms healthcare AI development at infrastructure scale. By automating medical-grade AI, reducing costs, and enabling responsible deployment, he positions African innovation as globally relevant—demonstrating technical mastery, strategic vision, and the ability to tackle structural challenges in complex health systems.

Wow Effect -Williams Popoola

Wow Effect Communications sits at the intersection of digital strategy, innovation, and venture creation, representing how agencies in Nigeria are evolving into startup foundries. Under the strategic leadership of Williams Popoola, the company has transitioned from Nigeria’s numero uno leading digital agency into a launchpad for new technology driven ventures. From Medvisit which provides telemedicine and international second medical opinion services, to AI-focused Qunskill, Wow Effect demonstrates an ability to identify underserved needs and build commercially viable solutions. Its footprint across three continents highlights Nigeria’s growing export of digital services and ideas. The company mirrors a key trend in the ecosystem, creative firms no longer waiting for startups to emerge but actively engineering them. Popoola is a fast-rising Tech Titan because Wow Effect transforms a digital agency into a global venture foundry, creating commercially viable, tech-driven solutions across continents.

ErrandPay, also known as BorderPal- Ajibola Awojobi

ErrandPay addresses one of Africa’s most enduring gaps, last-mile financial inclusion for the under-banked majority. Founded by Ajibola Awojobi, the company provides white label payment infrastructure and low cost POS solutions to microfinance banks and fintech founders. By partnering with established banks across Africa rather than competing with them, ErrandPay has carved a pragmatic path to scale. Its ambition to function as a MoneyGram equivalent for urban and rural Africa reflects the size of unmet demand. The company illustrates a clear trend: fintech infrastructure over consumer apps. It also exposes the continental challenge, building trust, liquidity, and compliance across borders where financial systems remain deeply fragmented.

Ajibola Awojobi is a fast-rising Tech Titan because ErrandPay delivers scalable, inclusive financial infrastructure, bridging Africa’s last-mile payment gaps. By empowering microfinance banks and fintechs, the company tackles unmet demand pragmatically, shaping the continent’s fintech ecosystem while navigating trust, liquidity, and cross-border regulatory challenges.

Wale Adegoke- Nimbus

In an advertising market long driven by intuition and visibility without measurement, Nimbus is building a smarter alternative. Founded by Olawale Adegoke, the firm is positioning itself as a technology-enabled advertising company, using data, structure, and disciplined execution to help brands achieve real, measurable impact. Nimbus goes beyond selling media space. Its strength lies in combining deep local market insight with modern campaign planning, monitoring, and reporting tools that allow brands to track visibility, ensure consistency, and extract more value from every advertising spend.

Over the past year, the company has expanded its client base across telecoms, finance, FMCG and entertainment, while investing heavily in internal systems and technology to scale efficiently.

As Nimbus expands across African markets, its ambition is clear: to use technology to bring accountability, innovation and long-term value to outdoor and integrated advertising on the continent.

The Bigger Picture: What This Signals for Nigeria

Together, these founders and firms point to a decisive shift in Nigeria’s tech and media trajectory—from consumption to ownership of critical infrastructure. LekeeLekee asserts African digital sovereignty over narratives and attention. Acumen Digital, Cyberpedia, 2AM Tech, Balance, ModAstera, and ErrandPay show Nigerian startups moving upstream into platforms, trust systems, healthcare AI, fintech rails, and enterprise infrastructure. Wow Effect and Nimbus reflect the fusion of creativity, data, and venture building. The common thread is maturity: patient capital, deep execution, and global relevance. Nigeria’s advantage is no longer scale alone, but credible systems. Those aligning early will shape Africa’s next layer of economic power.