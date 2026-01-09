Trump Warns of Further US Strikes in Nigeria ‘If They Continue to Kill Christians’

United States President Donald Trump has warned that the United States could carry out additional military strikes in Nigeria if Christians continue to be killed there, comments that have drawn renewed attention to Washington’s rhetoric on killings in the Country.

In an interview with The New York Times published on Thursday, Trump said further action was possible following a U.S. military strike on Christmas Day that targeted Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria. The US.military said at the time that the operation was conducted at the request of Nigeria’s government.

“I’d love to make it a one-time strike,” Trump said. “But if they continue to kill Christians, it will be a many-time strike.”

Nigerian government has consistently rejected claims that Christians are being systematically persecuted in the country.

When asked about statements by his own Africa adviser that militant groups such as Islamic State and Boko Haram have killed more Muslims than Christians, Trump acknowledged that Muslims were also victims but insisted Christians were primarily targeted. “I think that Muslims are being killed also in Nigeria,” he said. “But it’s mostly Christians.”

Trump has repeatedly raised the issue in recent months. In late October, he warned that Christianity faces an “existential threat” in Nigeria and suggested the United States could intervene militarily if the Nigerian government failed to stop violence against Christian communities.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country with more than 230 million people has long struggled with security challenges, including insurgency, kidnappings and attacks by Islamist militant groups.

US military’s Africa Command (AFRICOM) had struck terrorists camps in Nigeria’s Northwest on Christsmas Day on the orders of President Trump. The strikes were conducted in Sokoto state in coordination with Nigerian authorities and resulted in the deaths of multiple ISIS militants.

The operation follows warnings issued by Trump in late October, when he said Christianity faced an “existential threat” in Nigeria and hinted that the United States could intervene militarily if violence continued.

Prior to the strike, there were reports that US intelligence-gathering flights had been conducted over large areas of Nigeria since late November.

Nigeria’s government has consistently pushed back against claims that Christians are being uniquely targeted, saying armed groups attack both Muslims and Christians and that the security situation is complex. However, it agreed to work with US to strengthen efforts against militant groups.

After the military strike, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, had in a post on X said further actions could follow.