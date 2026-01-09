Tinubu Rejoices With NRS Chairman, Zacch Adedeji on 48th Birthday

• Lauds his visionary and charismatic dedication towards restructuring nation’s revenue profile

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with the Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), Dr Zacch Adedeji on his 48th birthday.

Tinubu, in a release issued on Thursday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga,

commended Adedeji’s sterling leadership of the 83-year-old revenue agency, the introduction of fresh ideas, the adoption of global best practices, the automation of systems, and the upskilling of staff members for the greater good of the nation.

“I salute the NRS Chairman for his visionary and charismatic dedication in restructuring, aligning and managing the revenue profile of the country.

“He recorded a historic achievement, meeting the budget targets in the Third Quarter of 2025, and stimulating the economy for prosperity.

“Zacch has also been instrumental in the adoption of the National Single Window, a transformative federal digital platform to streamline import and export processes, enhance transparency and reduce cargo clearance from 21 days to one week,” the President remarked.

Tinubu prayed that the Almighty God will grant the NRS Chairman more years of good health, wisdom and strength to keep serving the nation.

Adedeji previously served as a senior member of Procter & Gamble’s management team, as Commissioner of Finance for Oyo State, and as Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council, where he established the National Sugar Institute.

He also served as Special Adviser to the President on Revenue before being appointed as FIRS chairman in September 2023.