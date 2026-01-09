SAHCO Reaffirms Commitment to Operational Excellence in 2026

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to operational excellence, ethics in action, innovation, and sustainable growth as it reflects on a successful 2025 and outlines its strategic priorities for 2026 and beyond.

In a New Year message issued on behalf of the Chairman, Board of Directors, and Executive Management, the company expressed appreciation to its customers for their continued patronage and trust throughout 2025, noting that customer partnership remains central to SAHCO’s existence and long-term success.

The management stated that the company would continue to listen closely to customers, deliver excellent service, and consistently exceed expectations in the years ahead.

SAHCO also acknowledged the support of stakeholders and partner governmental agencies, stating that their collaboration played a critical role in enabling the company to serve customers more effectively and achieve shared objectives.

Commenting on internal achievements, the company praised the dedication and professionalism of its staff nationwide, attributing key operational milestones in 2025 to their teamwork and commitment.

These milestones included the successful renewal of the IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) certifications. SAHCO further confirmed that its Regulated Agent (RA3) certification remains valid until 2027, while its Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (ISPON) and Quality Management System (QMS) certifications were renewed in 2025.

The company disclosed that its Training School Authorization was also renewed and that plans are underway to expand the school and enhance curriculum offerings in 2026 in line with global best practices.