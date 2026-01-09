  • Friday, 9th January, 2026

President Tinubu Commiserates with Chimamanda Adichie on Son’s Demise

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday commiserated with renowned writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and her family over the demise of her son, Nkanu Nnamdi.

In a condolence message, Tinubu also mourned with Adichie’s husband, Dr Ivara Esege, and the entire family, describing the loss as a devastating tragedy.

He stated, “With a deep sense of grief, I condole with Ms Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, her husband, Dr Ivara Esege, and the entire family on the passing of their son, Nkanu Nnamdi.”

Drawing from personal experience, Tinubu noted the profound pain associated with  loss of a child, saying, “As a parent myself, who has suffered the loss of a loved one, no grief is as devastating as losing a child.”

The president said he shared in the family’s sorrow and stood in solidarity with them during the difficult period.

“I empathise with the family at this difficult time, and I mourn this sad loss with them,” he said.

Tinubu also paid tribute to Adichie’s global literary influence, describing her as a cultural figure whose work has touched lives across the world.

“Ms Adichie is a literary icon who has brought joy and light to many homes globally, and I pray she and her family find strength in the Almighty in this trying hour,” the president said.

He assured the family of his thoughts and prayers, stating, “My prayers are with the family.”

