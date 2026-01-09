  • Friday, 9th January, 2026

Portugal Ambassador Hails Carnival Calabar

The Ambassador of Portugal to Nigeria, Paulo Martins Santos, has praised the quality and cultural depth of the Carnival Calabar, describing his first experience of the festival as impressive and full of potential for greater international recognition.

Speaking during his visit to Calabar, Santos said he was struck by the organisation and seriousness of the events, starting with the children’s festival, which he attended shortly after arriving in the state. Contrary to his expectations of a simple children-focused parade, the ambassador said the event reflected strong planning, symbolism and cultural intent, setting the tone for what he was told would be a series of even bigger spectacles, including the bikers’ parade and the main carnival procession.

Santos, who has lived in Nigeria for more than two years, said he experienced no cultural shock in Calabar, noting the long-standing historical ties between Portugal and Africa, including Nigeria.

He explained that shared history and cultural exchanges over more than five centuries have created a familiarity that makes Portuguese visitors feel at home across the continent.

On hospitality, the ambassador described his reception as exceptional, praising the warmth of his hosts and the opportunity to explore not just Calabar but also parts of neighbouring Akwa Ibom State.

