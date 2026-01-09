PalmPay Wraps up Purple December, Rewards Users

PalmPay has concluded its Purple December 2025 campaign, capping off a four-week nationwide activation that engaged users across social media platforms and rewarded customer loyalty with prizes and giveaways.

Branded the “Purple Wave,” the campaign ran throughout December, encouraging PalmPay users to share their personal financial journeys, app experiences and milestones achieved using the digital banking platform. According to the company, the initiative was designed to appreciate millions of Nigerians who rely on PalmPay for daily transactions while reinforcing its positioning as a community-driven financial service.

The final phase of the campaign featured a user-generated content challenge, which asked participants to create short videos showing how PalmPay supported them throughout 2025. Entries highlighted features such as Target Savings and Spend & Save, with many users sharing stories of how the app helped them manage expenses during the festive season.

At the end of the competition, PalmPay announced winners across multiple social media platforms. Happiness Nosike emerged as the grand prize winner on Facebook, receiving an iPhone 15 Pro. On Instagram, Chy_de_great won an Infinix Hot 40i, while TikTok user Mo_koredey6 secured a pair of Oraimo earbuds. On X (formerly Twitter), Adamsodera also won additional festive prizes and coupons.

Beyond the rewards, PalmPay said Purple December 2025 underscored its commitment to building an engaged user community, using storytelling and digital participation to connect with customers nationwide.

The campaign officially closed in late December, bringing to an end what PalmPay described as one of its most interactive user engagement drives of the year.