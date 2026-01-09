Otu  Receives Naval Chief, Recommits to Strategic Security Partnerships

Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening security and deepening strategic partnerships as he received the 25th Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, on a courtesy visit in Calabar.

Governor Otu described the visit as a “homecoming,” noting that Vice Admiral Abbas had previously served in the state and was returning at the peak of his distinguished naval career.

The governor emphasised the importance of sustained collaboration between Cross River State and the Nigerian Navy, stressing that the state’s strategic coastal location makes security cooperation vital to protecting lives, investments and national assets.

He assured the Naval Chief of the state government’s readiness to complement federal security efforts through coordinated action, improved maritime infrastructure and the deployment of state resources where necessary.

In his remarks, Vice Admiral Abbas thanked Governor Otu for cutting short his official trip to receive him and his delegation, commending the governor’s visionary and people-centred leadership.

The Naval Chief explained that the visit was part of his routine assessment of operational readiness and personnel welfare since assuming office on October 30, 2025.

He disclosed that Calabar was deliberately chosen as his first port of call, citing his strong professional attachment to the state, where he once served as a junior officer and commanded NNS Victory.

Vice Admiral Abbas revealed plans to deploy additional naval platforms to the Eastern maritime flank in response to emerging security concerns in the region.

He, however, identified severe coastal erosion around naval jetties and waterfront facilities as a major challenge and appealed to the state government for support in shoreline protection to accommodate additional vessels.

The Naval Chief praised the visible developmental strides in Cross River State, describing them as evidence of purposeful and impactful governance under Governor Otu.