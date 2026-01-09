Nigeria Urges Europe, Africa to Build Bridges, Not Walls

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar has called on Europe and Africa to reject isolationist tendencies and embrace a partnership rooted in shared history, geography, and responsibility.

Delivering the keynote address at the 2026 Annual Conference of Spanish Ambassadors in Madrid, attended by 182 diplomats, Ambassador Tuggar framed Europe and Africa not as distant continents but as interconnected regions whose destinies are historically and economically linked.

Speaking under the theme, “Good Neighbourliness: Building Bridges or Building Walls,” he urged policymakers to focus on tangible realities rather than abstract divisions, highlighting the Mediterranean as a historic connector of peoples.

Tuggar recounted Africa’s longstanding contributions to the modern world – from the trans-Saharan gold trade of the 14th century to early Atlantic commerce in sugar and palm oil—emphasising that contemporary relations cannot ignore this shared past.

He proposed that Africa be recognised alongside Europe and Ibero-America as a core component of Spain’s broader historical identity.

On migration, the foreign minister acknowledged its sensitivity while warning against policies driven by fear.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s opposition to irregular migration but cautioned that securitised approaches in the Sahel often exacerbate instability, dismantle local economies, empower traffickers, and undermine governance.

He praised Spain’s circular migration schemes as a pragmatic, humane model that aligns with centuries-old patterns of seasonal work across West Africa.

Highlighting Nigeria–Spain collaboration, Tuggar cited joint initiatives in migration management, police training, and the fight against human trafficking.

He commended Spain for demonstrating that engagement, dialogue, and development-focused partnerships yield more sustainable results than coercion.

Turning to development, the minister stressed that Africa’s marginal share of global trade is incompatible with its demographic weight.

He argued that reliance on raw material exports in exchange for manufactured goods perpetuates underdevelopment, urging investment in value-addition and development finance as mutually beneficial strategies for stability.

Tuggar also cautioned against the shrinking space for diplomacy amid over-militarisation and polarised domestic politics.

He called for diplomats to champion dialogue, compromise, and long-term solutions, particularly in addressing democratic backsliding and unconstitutional changes of government in parts of West Africa.

He highlighted Nigeria’s leadership in launching a Regional Partnership for Democracy with the United Nations Development Programme, a program designed to strengthen democratic resilience in ways that respect local histories and cultures.

He urged Spain’s diplomatic corps to promote good neighbourliness not only within Europe but globally, stressing that in a world tempted by walls and withdrawal, true statesmanship lies in building bridges where geography, history, and shared interest already demand them.