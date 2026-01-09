  • Friday, 9th January, 2026

NAHCO Signs Handling Contracts with Major Airlines

Business | 2 seconds ago

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (nahco Aviance), has announced the signing of a chain of contracts with major airlines for the provision of total handling solutions.

In a statement, the company announced the signing of contract renewal with European giants, Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic. Renewal contract was also signed with African operator, Rwand Air.

NAHCO also signed fresh contracts with United Nigeria – Regional, Bellagio and Malaikair.

The contracts with Air France and KLM are for three years and will run till 2028 respectively.  The duration of the contract with Virgin Atlantic is also three years.

The Group Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development, NAHCO Plc, Prince Saheed Lasisi, who expressed his delight with the new contracts said NAHCO was ready to exceed customer’s expectations. 

According to Lasisi, NAHCO’s more than 46 years of unblemished excellent service delivery stands it heads and shoulders above any other service provider in the industry.

“This is what we have been doing for almost half of a century. We will continue to delight our customers and make our stakeholders happy by exceeding expectations in all aspects of our service offerings. We are always willing and ready to do more,” Prince Lasisi added.

