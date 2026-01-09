Mbah Lauds Ex-servicemen’s Sacrifices, Wants Sustainable Welfare Scheme for Nigerian Legion

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has praised Nigeria’s ex-servicemen and fallen heroes for the selfless sacrifices they had made to ensure the safety of citizens and the nation’s territorial integrity.

He made the commendation at the official unveiling and launch of the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem held at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu.

“Today is not much about the donations only, but it is about the acknowledgement of the sacrifices that the veterans made – sacrifices rooted in the personal willingness to lay their lives for the rest of us,” he said.

“It is important that we express to you how we feel about your selfless sacrifices, securing our democracy, strengthening our ability and above all protecting our territorial integrity (thereby) ensuring that each and every one of us is able to explore and exploit our God given talents”.

Mbah, represented by the deputy governor, Ifeanyi Ossai, noted that time has come to go beyond the annual ritual of emblem launch, to put in place a sustainable welfare for the Nigerian Legion.

He enjoined members of the Nigerian Legion to come up with a programme, engage the government “on how we can work with you to make things right, meaningfully and sustainably, for those that served”.

The governor stated his government has already embarked on aggressive efforts to rebuild Enugu State and expand opportunities for those who live here, including the ex-servicemen.

He assured the veterans that “if you look inward and develop an engagement protocol, we will be able to develop a partnership that will be sustainable and beneficial to you and to us as a people”.

Earlier in his address, the Deputy Commandant General and Enugu State Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Dr. Emeka Norman Igwesi, expressed gratitude to the governor for his concern for both the living and fallen heroes.

“Your government has been giving us support,” he said, adding that more was needed “to support the fallen heroes’ project the more they can and also support the project of the living heroes”.

According to him, support must not necessarily come by way of cash, “but by introducing programmes and policies that will help the welfare of the military retirees and fallen heroes’ dependants and widows”.

Dr. Igwesi who is also the National Coordinating Commandant, Nigerian Legion Corps of Commissionaires, regretted that many of promises made to the veterans by individuals and corporate organisations during emblem launch and Armed Forces Remembrance Day were usually not fulfilled.

“Yearly, we gather here to be part of this emblem launch. Some climb this hallowed podium, addressing Nigerians, make pledges and promises, and end up not redeeming them. It is very unfortunate,” he lamented.

Nonetheless, the Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Enugu State Chapter, commended Mbah for always living up to his words and for the prevailing good governance in the state, which also benefits the ex-servicemen and their families.

“We express our profound felicitation and strong support for the governor for the good works he is doing in the state. You will agree with the military ex-servicemen that Enugu state is fast becoming a modern state,” he said.

Igwesi called for a better utilisation of the skills and experience of the ex-servicemen by government, stating that though they were retired, many of them were not tired yet.

He pointed out that “military veterans are highly disciplined and experienced persons. Many are still strong to contribute to the development of the state”.

“The body also has its sub-body called Corps of Commissionaires, who are well trained and young and ready to serve, so we call on the state government to make effective use of the retired military men and our members of the Corps of Commissionaires,” he said.

The state leader of the Nigerian Legion listed other needs of the group to include security vehicles, monthly subvention, scholarships to indigent children and orphans of both fallen and living heroes, and empowering widows of servicemen.