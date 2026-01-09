Mark: ADC Reviewing Its Constitution for Inclusiveness, Accountability and Fairness

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, has said the party is reviewing its constitution to ensure it reflects present realities, meets future challenges, and aligns with global best practices in democratic party administration.

Mark, who spoke at the inauguration of a 22-member ADC Constitution Review Committee in Abu-ja, yesterday, explained that the exercise was not about changing principles but “about strengthening them”.

The former President of the Senate directed the committee to thoroughly review the existing ADC constitution and identify areas requiring amendment, clarification, or updating. He said the exercise aimed to ensure clarity, fairness, inclusiveness, and accountability in the party’s structures and processes.

Mark stated, “A party’s constitution is its moral compass and legal backbone. It defines our ideology, guides our conduct, regulates our internal processes, and safeguards internal democracy.”

He said the party wanted a constitution that empowered its members, promoted unity, resolved disputes fairly, and positioned ADC as a credible alternative for national leadership.

“The inauguration of the ADC Constitution Review Committee underscores our collective resolve to build a party founded on strong democratic values, internal cohesion, and effective governance,” he stated.

He disclosed that members of the committee were carefully selected based on their experience, integrity, and commitment to the ideals of the party.

He reminded them that they carried a great responsibility and urged them “to approach this assignment with open minds, broad consultations, and an unwavering commitment to the collective interest of the ADC”.

He told the committee, “You must listen to the voices of party members at all levels, respect our founding values, and produce a constitution that strengthens internal democracy, enhances discipline, and guarantees transparency in party affairs.”

The committee, which was given 11 terms of reference, was instructed to ensure that the revised constitution aligned with global best practices in democratic governance, party administration, and internal democracy.

It was also expected to produce a revised constitution that promoted inclusiveness, transparency, equity, and fair participation of all members, including women, youths, and persons with disabilities.

Other areas of review included provisions relating to party primaries, congresses, dispute resolution, discipline, and sanctions to ensure fairness and credibility, as well as the roles, powers, and relationships of party organs at all levels to enhance efficiency, accountability, and coordination.

The committee must also ensure that the ADC constitution complied with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and relevant electoral laws and regulations, according to the mandate.

Chairman of the ADC Constitution Review Committee, Etigwe Uwa, SAN, said the review was not because the current constitution was flawed, “but the purpose is to make the constitution much better”.

Uwa described the fractionalisation and multiplicity of party officials up to the unit level as novel, adding that the committee would critically examine it “as a means of grassroots penetration and mobilisation”.

He assured that the committee would work with despatch, “realising the urgency, and would utilize both physical and virtual means to achieve our goals.

“We will seek inputs from as many members as possible and do our best to produce a near-ideal, autochthonous, and workable constitution that enjoys buy-in and acceptance across the party and the country.”

Members of the committee included former ADC National Chairman, Dr. Ralphs Nwosu; Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; and former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha.

The committee was given 30 days to submit an interim report and proposed amendments to the National Working Committee (NWC).