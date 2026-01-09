Kano Groups Vow to Actualise Olawepo-Hashim’s Presidential Ambition

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Ahead of the 2027 presidential election, no fewer than four support groups backing the presidential aspiration of Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, have converged in Kano, pledging to intensify grassroots mobilisation to ensure the actualisation of his ambition.

The groups, which met separately before a joint convergence, vowed that they would no longer work for politicians who use supporters merely as stepping stones to power, only to abandon them afterwards.

They expressed firm commitment to seeing Dr. Olawepo-Hashim emerge as president in 2027, insisting that his leadership would place Nigeria on the path of development, peace and progress.

The support groups are the Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement, led by Hajiya A’isha Mustapha; Gbenga Hashim Group (Party Structure), led by Miko Isyaku; Gbenga Hashim Support Group, led by Khalifa Muhammad; and the Gbenga Hashim Vanguard.

During the meetings, the groups passed votes of confidence on Dr. Hashim and appealed to their members and supporters to return to the grassroots to mobilise widespread support for his presidential bid.

Addressing supporters, the National Coordinator of the Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement, Abdulrazaq Hamza, expressed appreciation to all those backing Dr. Hashim, describing him as a well-prepared and capable leader.

“We should continue to mobilise support for Dr. Gbenga Hashim. He has advised and assisted governments of many countries to achieve economic growth and development. He will definitely provide the leadership Nigerians are yearning for if he becomes our president in 2027,” Hamza said.

Similarly, the North-West Coordinator of the Gbenga Hashim Vanguard, Aminu Bala, stressed the need for inclusiveness, urging support groups to relate with and welcome individuals across party lines in order to broaden the support base for Dr. Hashim.

He underscored the strategic political importance of Kano, describing it as a major political hub whose support could significantly influence other states in the region to rally behind Dr. Hashim’s presidential aspiration.

Chief of Staff to Dr. Gbenga Hashim, Mr. Kamaldeen Sani Adebayo, said the aspirant’s track record as a successful global businessman with enterprises in Nigeria and across several countries qualifies him for the nation’s highest office.

He conveyed Dr. Hashim’s goodwill message to the various support groups and assured them that he would remain committed to them, adding that they would not be abandoned if he eventually emerges as the democratically elected President of Nigeria.

In her remarks, the Kano State Coordinator of the Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement, Hajiya A’isha Mustapha, charged coordinators from all local government areas of the state to intensify their mobilisation efforts to ensure victory for Dr. Gbenga Hashim in 2027.