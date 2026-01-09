Goldberg Sets the Stage with Festival of Drums and Lights ahead of Algeria Clash

As anticipation builds ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final match between Nigeria and Algeria, Goldberg Lager Beer is once again placing fans at the heart of the football experience with the return of its Festival of Drums and Lights under the Our Beat, Our Gold campaign.

The Super Eagles will be battling it out against the Desert Foxes on Saturday, 10 January, and Goldberg is set to host a major fan experience at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Social Development (PAKO Field), Awe Close, Dopemu, Lagos.

The activation will open at 3:00 p.m., ahead of the 5:00 p.m. kick-off, giving fans enough time to soak in the atmosphere before the Super Eagles take on a familiar North African rival.

While the Super Eagles prepare for what promises to be a tough quarter-final against Algeria, Goldberg’s focus remains on creating a space where Nigerians can come together, connect and express their shared love for football.

Following the strong response recorded during Nigeria’s emphatic win over Mozambique, the brand is bringing back its Festival of Drums and Lights, a celebration that blends football with music, culture and community spirit.

The experience is designed to reflect the rhythm and emotion that surround Super Eagles match days.

“Our Beat, Our Gold is about how Nigerians live football,” said Kunle Aroyehun, Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg. “It’s in the sounds, the drums, the lights, the conversations and the belief we share. With the Festival of Drums and Lights, we are simply creating the right environment for fans to feel that connection as the Super Eagles push for a fourth AFCON title.”

The Dopemu venue will come alive with colour, rhythm and live performances, offering fans more than just a place to watch the match.

Music acts Mavo, Zlatan Ibile and Segun Johnson will perform live, adding energy to the build-up and keeping the mood alive throughout the evening.

“Get ready to feel the heat,” Mr Aroyehun said. “This is not just about ninety or 120 minutes of football. It’s about celebrating the journey, the culture and the fans who stand behind the team every step of the way.”

Goldberg’s Festival of Drums and Lights is part of a wider effort to deepen fan engagement throughout AFCON 2025.

As the Official Beer and Sponsor of the Super Eagles, the brand has activated viewing centres and match-day experiences across Lagos and beyond, giving supporters safe and welcoming spaces to watch games together with ice-cold Goldberg Lager Beer in hand.

Backed by Nigerian Breweries Plc since 2018, Goldberg has built a lasting presence in Nigerian football, playing a key role in growing Super Eagles followership across the country.

Ahead of the Algeria clash, the Super Eagles will be banking on discipline, belief and collective effort as they aim to book a place in the semi-finals.

Algeria have long been one of Africa’s strongest teams, making the quarter-final a major test in Nigeria’s quest for continental glory.

For Goldberg, however, the message is clear: whatever the outcome, the fans remain central.

“Football has a special power to unite us,” Mr Aroyehun said. “As the Super Eagles step onto the pitch, we want Nigerians to feel proud, connected and fully part of the moment. That is what Our Beat, Our Gold stands for.”

This Saturday in Dopemu, Goldberg will bring drums, lights and fans together as the Festival of Drums and Lights turns match day into a moment of football, culture and support for the Super Eagles.