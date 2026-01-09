Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions Coach Plays Mind-game with Morocco 

*Tips the Atlas Lions to win today’s Q’final fixture in Rabat

Indomitable Lions Head Coach, David Pagou, has insisted that hosts Morocco are favourites to win their quarter-final fixture against his team.

The two countries will battle for a place in the semi-final in Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat this afternoon.

Pagou placed all the pressure on the shoulders of the Atlas Lions ahead of the encounter.

” Walid Regragui played in a World Cup semi-final, you can’t compare the incomparable. We’re going to try and challenge them,” Pagou said at a pre-match press conference.

The coach also highlighted the individual difference between both teams.

” Morocco has the stars. Achraf Hakimi plays for PSG, he is the best African player; there is no Cameroonian at that level,” he pointed out.

Cameroon have won the AFCON title five times but he believes that Morocco have a stronger team at the moment.

“ Morocco is the natural favorite, a World Cup semi-finalist. We would never say here that Cameroon is the favorite. We are playing the host country, a big team. It will be a difficult match,”he added.

TODAY

Mali v Senegal

Cameroon v Morocco

Saturday

Algeria v Nigeria

Egypt v Côte d’Ivoire