Arrest, Prosecute Killers of Abuja Female Lawyer, Princess Mediatrix, NBA Tasks Police

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has tasked the Nigeria Police Force on the prompt arrest and prosecution of persons responsible for the death of a female lawyer, Princess Chigbo Mediatrix.

The lifeless body of the former treasurer of the Abuja branch of the NBA was a few days found along the Kubwa expressway within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The incident occurred a few days after the body of a health worker with the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, was also discovered in the FCT, raising serious concerns over the rising menace of “one-chance” in the city center.

In a statement on Thursday, the Abuja branch of the NBA, while condemning the dastardly act, demanded swift action against the perpetrators.

The statement signed by both the chapter’s Chairman and Secretary, Steve Emelieze and Onyeka Obiajulu, urged relevant authorities to put machinery in place for the security and safety of residents of the FCT.

“The NBA Abuja Branch acknowledges and commends the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies in combating crime within the FCT.

“However, the continued occurrence of these heinous crimes raises grave concerns about the safety of residents, particularly commuters who rely daily on public transportation along major routes such as the Kubwa Express Road.

“Abuja must not be allowed to degenerate into a city where citizens live in constant fear for their lives while commuting,” the statement read in part.

The NBA subsequently called on the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, and relevant security agencies to “urgently intensify intelligence-driven investigations, dismantle ‘one chance syndicates, increase visible and strategic police presence along identified hotspots, and ensure the prompt arrest and prosecution of all those responsible for the death of Princess Mediatrix Chigbo and similar crimes”.

While stating that justice must not only be done but must be seen to have been done, the NBA Abuja Branch assured the family of their departed colleague of their solidarity and demanded accountability, justice and concrete action.

The NBA pointed out that the sanctity of human life must be upheld, and the security of residents of the FCT must be treated as an urgent national priority.