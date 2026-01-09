Africa Fashion Week Nigeria Sparks Cultural Revolution on the Runway

The curtains have closed on the 11th edition of Africa Fashion Week Nigeria (AFWN) 2025, and the fashion world is still buzzing with excitement. Held recently in Lagos, the event was a spectacular celebration of African fashion, culture, and innovation. With over 30 talented designers, influencers, and industry insiders in attendance, AFWN 2025 was a true showcase of the continent’s creative prowess. Writes MARY NNAH

The vibrant city of Lagos was abuzz with style and creativity as Africa Fashion Week Nigeria (AFWN) 2025 took center stage at the J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture & History on December 20-21.

The 11th edition of this highly anticipated event was themed “The Naija December Experience,” and it truly delivered a spectacular celebration of African fashion, culture, and innovation.

With over 30 talented designers from Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, and beyond, the runway was a kaleidoscope of colors, textures, and designs that showcased the continent’s rich cultural heritage. From the opulent luxury of CHARMS-XVI to the vibrant Afrodiscoqueens of RTW by Teetee, each collection was a masterclass in creativity and style. Other notable designers included Asoebi by Nandari, Rhaychaelle_Cut, Elegant by Rachy, and Glovika, among others.

The Runway Comes Alive

The 3 pm showcase on day one set the tone for an electrifying two-day event, with designers showcasing their unique interpretations of African fashion. The likes of Aby Toria Brand, Robes and Blings by Akokomali, and Adire Teems stole the show with their handcrafted unity pieces, while Prince and Helen Keshi of Klass Kay’s upcycled UK-Nigerian streetwear left the audience in awe.

The Influencers Collective was dominated by Big Brother Naija’s Koyin Sanusi, whose commanding presence on the runway sparked trending conversations on social media.

The event also featured pop-up markets, DJ sets, and sustainability talks, which added to the excitement and highlighted the importance of eco-friendly fashion practices.



Africa Fashion Week Nigeria (AFWN) is a leading platform for African fashion that spotlights designers, supports talent development, and connects African creativity with global markets. AFWN blends runway, commerce, and culture to create commercially relevant opportunities for designers and a large cultural moment for Lagos and the continent.

Queen Ronke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi, the visionary behind Africa Fashion Week Nigeria, shared her insights on the platform’s significance and its impact on emerging designers. With 11 successful editions, AFWN has become a launching pad for creatives looking to make a mark in the fashion industry.

A Celebration of Creativity

With creativity overflowing on every runway tonight, Queen Ogunwusi poses a rhetorical question: ‘Why not African Fashion Week Nigeria?’ She gestures towards the vibrant displays, her enthusiasm palpable. “We’ve had 11 successful editions, and our platform serves as a launchpad for emerging designers. It’s like primary school for them – a starting point that prepares them for the next level. Most of our designers begin their journey with us.”

This sentiment encapsulates the essence of AFWN, a platform that has become a launching pad for emerging designers in the fashion industry.

“This is our 11th edition, and the platform acts as a springboard for emerging designers who want to go into the fashion industry,” Queen Ogunwusi, a longtime champion of African creativity whose portfolio includes founding Africa Fashion Week London and the Adire Oodua Textile & Training Hub, explained.

“African Fashion Week Nigeria is like primary school, before they go to secondary, and then they go to university. So, they all start from us, from most of them”, she noted further.

Queen Ogunwusi’s passion for promoting African creativity and innovation shines through in her words. As Africa Fashion Week Nigeria continues to grow and expand, it’s clear that the platform will remain a vital launching pad for emerging designers and a celebration of African fashion excellence.

When asked what sets this year’s edition apart, Queen Ogunwusi highlighted the diversity of designers from across Africa. “Every year, we have different designers from across Africa. So, as you’ve seen on the runway today, so many designs that you have never seen before. Because most times, this is their first time showcasing. So, as I said, we act as a springboard. And we know that for creativity to grow, there must be a platform that showcases this growth. And a lot of them start from us.”

AFWN has built a reputation for elevating emerging talent and merging fashion with culture and purpose. Her vision is that AFWN should be more than a catwalk; it must be a catalyst for economic growth, artistic exchange, and deeper cultural resonance.

AFWN has in previous years served as a showcase and launchpad for designers across Nigeria and the African continent. More than 3,000 designers have participated in AFWN and its sister events to date, drawing over 90,000 visitors, including industry buyers, media, and stakeholders. In 2025, the festival was reimagined to deliver immersive experiences beyond standard fashion week models.

Expanding the Platform

Looking ahead, Queen Ogunwusi shared her vision for expanding the platform. “We’ve been expanding it. We have 15 years of African Fashion Week London, 11 years of African Fashion Week Nigeria, and two years of African Fashion Week Brazil. We intend to go to Ghana, South Africa, and different parts of Africa. Because our creativity, the creativity that comes out of Africa, is like a bottomless pit. You keep on digging, digging, and you just don’t know what you’re going to get.” With a clear vision and a passion for promoting African creativity, AFWN is set to continue its mission of empowering the next generation of fashion designers.

AFWN 2025 was more than just a fashion event – it was a celebration of African creativity, innovation, and style. With designers like Klass Kay and EAA pushing the boundaries of fashion, it’s clear that Africa is a force to be reckoned with in the global fashion industry.

As the event comes to a close, one thing is certain: African fashion is here to stay, and Lagos will always be at the heart of it.