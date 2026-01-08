Wike: Tinubu Ends Decades of Risky Water, Air Travel to Bonny

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has commended President Bola Tinubu for ending decades of risky river crossing and expensive air travel to Bonny Island in Rivers State.

Wike gave the commendation during his “thank you” visit to Bonny Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

The 37.8 km Bodo-Bonny Road project, partially open to vehicular movement, provides the first-ever land connection to Bonny Island, a major oil and gas hub in Rivers.

The minister pointed out that the road had been a political road for decades, with many failed promises by previous administrations until President Tinubu administration took the bold step to complete it.

He thanked the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, for ensuring that Tinubu’s dream becomes a reality.

“Before, each time we want to come to Bonny for a campaign, we would look at ourselves and say, ‘how is the tide?’ Even in a helicopter, I will see the ocean and say God, let me come back today.

“But today, as we are coming here I say God, may you be glorified and with this tell me why Bonny people will not support Mr President?

“Bonny people, God’s time is the best and God’s time has come. You will continue to benefit from Tinubu’s administration,” he said.

Wike advised the people not to be distracted with the current political crisis in the state, stressing that: “In politics, there is always disagreement. What is important is to disagree and agree.

“When a place is united you will see the benefits that would accrue to the people. As leaders, continue to work together so you will continue to bring more things for the people of Bonny.”

Earlier, Mr Cyril Heart, representing Degema-Bonny Federal Constituency, commended Wike for championing women inclusion in governance in Rivers and the country at large.

Describing the move as an “unspoken legacy” of the minister, the lawmaker recalled how Wike insisted that women must be vice-chairman of local government councils in Rivers.

He said that the National Assembly was making efforts to replicate what the minister did in Rivers, through a bill that would institutionalise women inclusion in governance across the country.

Also, the Chairman of Bonny Local Government Council, Mr Abinye Pepple, described Wike as the most “dependable, reliable and cheerful leader” of Rivers politics.

Pepple commended the minister for the numerous projects he executed in the area during his tenure as the governor.

He equally commended the minister for being the first to give Ijaw people the opportunity to be governor in Rivers.

“Also, for the first time in history, our people can drive from Bonny to Port Harcourt. This is an overwhelming experience.

“My father and mother didn’t experience that, but through you, Mr President has completed that project and now you can come to Bonny through land, through water and through air.

“For this and many others, we will deliver Bonny to Tinubu in 2027,” he said. (NAN)