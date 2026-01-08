Wike: Fubara is an Ungrateful Child, Declares Rainbow Coalition Will  Produce All Elective Positions

Chuks Okocha and Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has scolded Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, describing him as “a bad child” who lacks gratitude.

Wike declared that his rainbow coalition will produce all elective positions in the state come 2027 elections.

The rainbow coalition he is referring to is APC and PDP working together to produce winners in an election. He used that model in the last local government where his loyalists in the APC won 20 local governments of the 23 in the state, while PDP was allowed to win just three local governments.

He recently boasted in one of his ‘Thank You Tour’ of local governments that he controls both state chairmen of APC and the PDP in Rivers State.

Wike chided his estranged successor yesterday at a “thank you” visit to Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, as part of his ongoing visits across the 23 local government areas of the state to appreciate supporters, who stood by him and President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 general election.

The minister also vowed not to repeat any mistake in his desire to continue to support Tinubu.

Wike chastised Fubara for cancelling an employment scheme for 10,000 youths initiated by the FCT minister’s administration, when he was governor of the state. The minister also accused Fubara of taking credit for projects he (Wike) started in Ahoada and Emohua local government areas.

He said he had made 70 per cent payment for the construction of Ahoada-Omoku road and Emohua-Kalabari Road before handing over to Fubara.

Wike alleged, “When I decided to dualise this Ahoada road, people thought it was impossible. But by the grace of God, today, Ahoada East, Ahoada Town, is coming back to be the city it is supposed to be. I finished phase one of this dualisation.

“Then I flagged off phase two, which would end up in Omoku. The job was given the same day as Emohua’s job in the Kalabari area. I gave it to Julius Berger, and we signed an agreement for Julius Berger to collect N4 billion every month from our IGR.

“The total amount of that road, and the one from Emohua to the Kalabari area, was about N80 billion. So, I said, if they collect N4 billion every month, that would give them 48 billion. That in two years’ time, they would have completed.

“Today, I hear people are making noise. They even forgot who laid the foundation. On that road, I gave it to Setraco. I paid about 70 per cent. I remember that day, they gave me 100 plots of land. I said, thank you, I don’t need land there. What is continuity?

“I employed Rivers State youths, 10,000. The person we handed over power to, instead of allowing the 10,000 youths, he cancelled that job. 10,000 youths. A bad child is a bad child.”

Wike praised political leaders, party officials and grassroots supporters in the area for their loyalty, stating that gratitude and accountability remain the foundation of enduring political relationships.

He stated, “One thing I can assure you is this: when a man makes a mistake and comes back to say, ‘I am sorry, I made a mistake,’ that mistake can be corrected. No propaganda, no shouting and no battle can solve problems. Only accountability and correction can.

“Here, we don’t focus on political parties. What we have is a family, a rainbow coalition. If you don’t belong to this family, forget it. After the president, this family will determine the direction of the state.”

CP-PDP to APC: Sack, Investigate Wike

Conference of Professionals in Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) asked All Progressives Congress (APC) to sack Wike over alleged corruption, speculated procurement of court pronouncements, and other acts undermining democracy in Nigeria.

CP-PDP, in a statement by its chairman, Obinna Nwachukwu, said Wike’s situation was like the pathetic story of a “political vagabond” who had been disgraced by APC—the same ignoble and despicable interests he served by viciously working to derail PDP and manipulate the institutions of democracy and governance to the detriment and injury of millions of Nigerians; the reason he was expelled from PDP

The PDP group said Nigerians were not deceived by APC’s attempt to create the impression that Wike was not an APC member, especially as he was a top official in the government.

The stated regarding Wike, “He is actively taking part in the formulation and implementation of APC’s anti-people policies, which have brought so much anguish to Nigerians, while campaigning for APC candidates and allegedly obtaining judicial pronouncements in favour of the party.”