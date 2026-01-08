Rivers: Much Ado About Fubara’s Second Term Bid

The internal political war between Minister of Federal Capital Territory, NyesomWike and Rivers State Governor, SiminalayiFubara has taken another dimension, with the recent face off between Wike and National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Ajibola Basiru, on the second term bid of Fubara. Blessing Ibunge reports.

Rivers State politics, of recent, has been in public discourse. Decisions and counter decisions have been made to achieve a permanent solution to the Tsunami that has rocked the stability of governance in the state.

But the more it seems peace has returned to Rivers state, it is then a renewed political battle among interest groups crop up.

Despite the efforts made by the Presidency for reconciliation between the warring parties, it only ended in mere words and unfulfilled written agreement. A fresh battle now begins, all in a bid to shield opportunities towards 2027 general polls.

The battle that began in the bedroom of a couple has escalated to a community town square. The man in confrontation with his wife will tell his kinsmen that she disobeyed him without coming clear on what she actually did. The woman on her side decided to hide the cause of the conflict, instead receiving the punishment that has been declared on her. Rivers State is not different from the crisis in marital home.

Former Governor NyesomWike had in the past been celebrated as the godfather of the incumbent governor of Rivers state, SiminalayiFubara.

It was obvious that the FCT Minister contributed largely towards the emergence of Fubara as governor of the State, despite strong opposition from other quarters who allegedly felt disappointed in the nomination of the governor, even when they had shown serious commitment and expressed interest in the governorship position.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries held at the Obi Wali Cultural Centre in Port Harcourt, the state capital, left many aspirants of the PDP sad and displeased on the choice. But in their comradeship disposition, the aspirants supported the choice of the then outgoing governor (Wike) on who becomes his predecessor.

It was a smooth governance seeing the father and son, including the legislative and judicial arms work together, but in less that three months, residents of the state started hearing rumours of disagreement, which later escalated to present political battle the people are witnessing today.

All that Rivers people could hear from the warring parties was that agreement must be respected and upheld, but none of the parties has boldly told the people what the agreements are, maybe such could have had a solution.

Lawmakers of the State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Hon Martins Amaewhule have been in the same disagreement, which led to a series of legal actions, including the disastrous detonation of explosive at the Assembly complex on Moscow Road in Port Harcourt, by yet to be convicted suspects in October 2023.

In the over two years of the political conflicts, President Bola Tinubu has maintained neutrality, trying to solve the problem that cropped up between Wike and Fubara. The president held closed-doors meetings with both the parties in Abuja, both written and verbal agreements were made for peace to reign in the state. At first, on return from the meetings, Rivers people began to celebrate a new beginning and happy moment for the parties, they also attended functions together giving the impression that all has been settled, only for a renewed war to ensue months later. Although Rivers elder statesmen and other external bodies have intervened in the crisis, the parties have not shown any sign that the battle is coming to an end any soon.

Recall that in the heat of the battle last year, the President declared a State of Emergency in the State, thereby suspending the democratic government. During this period, the State suffered serious economic setbacks, infrastructure development was halted, nothing seems to be functioning, until recently when power was restored back to Governor Fubara’s led government. On the governor’s return to office, conditions were given including dropping State Executive Council member appointed during the crisis, though it was not a simple decision, but for peace the governor obeyed the last order.

All will think that at this period the war has ended, not until recently, when the FCT Minister was expelled from PDP by the national leadership of the party, who believe that the only way to recover the party that was near extinction is by ousting some members who they perceived to be troublemakers. The fear of being expelled also and possibly risk being politically homeless in 2027, the lawmakers in the State loyal to Wike quickly defected to APC.

Ostensibly to ensure he is not the only one left in the boat to sink in the State, especially in smartness to beat suspected plan for further impeachment process by the defected lawmakers, Governor Fubara after a close-door meeting with President Tinubu also defected to APC. The governor had on December 9, 2025 at the Government House Port Harcourt, officially announced his defection from PDP to APC. He told Rivers’ people that he wouldn’t want to make any mistake in his decision.

While making the announcement, Fubara who was boldly singing praises of President Tinubu said the president ensured his government returned to office after six months suspension over the political crisis that rocked the State for about two years.

He said he can now work with his supporters without interference from external bodies, noting that the President is in full support of his decisions. “We have the full support of the President; we have a positive reason to leave where we are because we didn’t get any protection. To go to where the reason why we are still standing is because of that place, and the truth is without Mr. President, there won’t be any of his Excellency, SiminalayiFubara. It would have been a former governor.

“So, we have every reason, because the truth, let nobody be fooled in this state. We have the people, we have the supporters, and we have the number. Our only thank you to Mr. The President is to support him. And we cannot support Mr. President in isolation, and we can’t support Mr. President if we don’t fully identify with him, not backyard support. We have taken that decision today since we have gotten the pass. Everyone here who has followed me, who has suffered with me, our decision today this evening is to move to APC.”

Fubara made a formal registration of membership in his Ward in Opobo, while both the State and national leadership of the APC also warmly welcomed him to the party. Since his current romance with the new political family, the governor has continued with inauguration and award of projects in the State, although in some of his remarks during the events, he altered words which most times are a critique of the FCT Minister’s camp. Like when the governor recently stated that some people are “barking like dog”.

On his part, the FCT Minister for over a week now has been moving from LGA to LGA, a programme he designed to thank the people at the grassroot for enhancing the votes that brought Tinubu to power. In most of the outings, Wike had always told his supporters that he would not make the same mistake of nomination that he did in 2023. He was categorical that the last support for State governorship wass never appreciated.

The former governor also rejected Fubara as the leader of APC in Rivers State, after the governor announced that he is the “APC 001”. Also, APC Vice Chairman (South-South), Chief Victor Giadom in his remarks, addressed Fubara as a “so-called governor”, thereby demeaning the governor’s status.

Reacting to the comments, the APC national secretary, Senator AjibolaBasiru, expressed regret that a member of the National Working Committee of the party could disrespect a governor under the platform of the party.

He also told Wike not to dabble in the affairs of the party in Rivers since he is an external body.

Basiru had said “I find it unfortunate that a member of the NWC was referring to a governor in our party as a ‘so-called governor of Rivers State’. The office of the governor is an exalted position, and whoever is occupying it must be respected, irrespective of whatever political differences you have”.

Responding to Basiru, Wike said: “Let me warn those who come to Rivers State, because you have heard that we have N600 billion, you come here, you collect, and you open your mouth to talk anyhow. I say it here, take this message to your National Secretary, leave Rivers State alone. Go and ask those who have done it before. Don’t take our support for Mr President for granted. You have to be careful with statements you make.

“Today, you are enjoying Osun, you don’t know those who did the work. You are opening your mouth to talk about Rivers State. Anything you see, take it. When Mr. President comes back, when I see the Minister of Blue Economy, I will tell them to tell him. Go and ask other people what has happened to them before. If your hand burns, no be me burn am o. This state is a no-go area. Take the one you have taken, stop making unnecessary comments.”

Angrily, Basiru, in response called on Wike to immediately resign as minister and face his obsession with Rivers politics.

Basuru in a statement signed by him said: “My attention has been drawn to the tirade of the Minister of the FCT against my person and my office as the National Secretary of the APC. This is as regards my position that all members of the NWC must accord any sitting Governor his due respect and that the Governors remain the leaders of the Party in their States.

“It is shocking that such an innocuous statement can elicit such uncouth responses from no less than a member of the Federal Executive Council. For the avoidance of doubt, our records indicate that Minister NyesomWike is not a member of our Party (APC) so he lacks the locus to dabble into the affairs of our party. And as National Secretary of the APC, I am imbued with the responsibility to protect the interests of the Party and all its members and structures.

“Hence, my comments regarding the affairs of the APC in Rivers State cannot be an undue interference in the affairs of Rivers State. As National Secretary, my activities cannot be confined to my home state, Osun.”

Responding to alleged N600billion largesse from Rivers, Basiru said “I also take exception to Wike’s reference to a certain N600 billion largesse in the State for which I and other APC leaders are scrambling for. This is nothing but cheap blackmail which has become his stock-in-trade. My background and track-record is that of unquestionable integrity and I challenge him to prove his allegations or we may meet in court.

“As to his veiled threat against me, let me remind Wike that he is not God and may be overplaying his political card. My faith is in God and will not succumb to cheap threats such as the one from Wike. I am one of the young Nigerians that confronted military rule, fighting for democracy, when the likes of Wike were nowhere in sight. Let me also remind NyesomWike that his support for President Tinubu, does not automatically make him a member of the APC.

“Millions of non-APC Nigerians also support Mr. President and his own is no different. His attempt to destabilise our party in Rivers State will not be tolerated and he cannot bring the spirit of PDP into the APC.

“Finally, my advice to NyesomWike is that he cannot be in the Federal Executive Council of an APC Government and be causing confusion within any organ or structure of the party at any level, using the leverage of that same office. The honourable thing to do is to resign his appointment as Minister.”

With the current escalating political tension in Rivers which has now rubbed on the leadership of the APC in ugly circumstances, there is dire challenge that if not well managed the development could affect the outcome of the 2027 elections.