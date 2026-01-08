Rivers Assembly Begins Impeachment Proceedings Against Gov Fubara, Deputy

The Rivers State House of Assembly has commenced impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Oduh, over allegations of gross misconduct.

The development followed a plenary session of the House on Thursday, presided over by the Speaker, Martins Amaewhule. During the session, the Majority Leader, Major Jack, formally read a notice of allegations against Governor Fubara.

According to the Assembly, 26 lawmakers signed the notice, invoking Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Speaker Amaewhule disclosed that the notice of allegations would be served on the governor within the next seven days.

Presenting the allegations, Jack outlined seven counts of alleged gross misconduct against Fubara. These include the demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly complex, extra-budgetary spending, withholding of funds meant for the Assembly Service Commission, and refusal to comply with a Supreme Court ruling on the financial autonomy of the legislature.

The Deputy Majority Leader, Linda Stewart, also read out a separate notice of allegations against the deputy governor, Ngozi Oduh. Stewart accused Oduh of reckless and unconstitutional expenditure of public funds, obstructing the House of Assembly from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities, and conniving to allow unauthorised persons to occupy government offices without due screening by the legitimate Assembly.

Other allegations against the deputy governor include approaching groups outside the Rivers State House of Assembly for budgetary approval, as well as the seizure of salaries and allowances due to the House of Assembly and the Assembly Service Commission.

Following the presentation of the notices, the Speaker reiterated that the impeachment process would proceed in line with constitutional provisions.