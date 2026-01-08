Oporoza House Commends Tompolo for Nigeria’s Economic Revival

Sunday Okobi

The leadership and membership of Oporoza House, on behalf of the entire Niger Delta region and the Izon Nation, have felicitated a leader in the region, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpomupolo (popularly known as Tompolo), for using his security company, Tantita Security Services, as a model in the protection of oil facilities, environmental remediation, and the Nigerian economic revival.

The Oporoza House, in a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday by its Leader, Elder T. K. Ọgọriba, and Secretary, Ambah Binaebi, commended Tompolo “for using Tantita Security Services, under the able leadership of High Chief Kestin Pondi, to set up a model in the protection of oil facilities, environmental remediation and the nation-wide economic revival as exemplified in increased revenue derivation to the federal government.”

It added that the group also commended the Niger Delta leader for the engagement of several Niger Delta youths in the Tantita Security Services outfit, which, it added, has resulted in the financial empowerment of families.

“The recent extension of yuletide largesse to communities, traditional rulers, women groups, youth groups, individuals, and most especially Oporoza House members is highly commendable. As we reflect on the Tantita Security Services oil facility protection model, the Niger Delta people should see it as a model that could easily be used in the event of Nigeria practicing True federalism.

“With this model, peace will be guaranteed when ownership of our resources returns to us in a true federalism. True federalism is a system where powers are constitutionally shared between a central government and regional units, ensuring each level is autonomous and independent, with a balanced division of powers, resources, and mutual non-interference, allowing states to manage their affairs while upholding the constitution that is supposed to be autochthonous,” it stated.

Oporoza House, therefore, called on all the Niger Delta-based oil facility protection bodies to synergize and come up with a uniform model for future use when true federalism is brought to bear.

“Additionally, we also use this medium to call on other critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta region to avail themselves in the conceptualisation and enunciation of a uniform oil facility protection model for the whole Niger Delta. Such a model, when applied across the board in the Niger Delta, will benefit the whole zone in the future.

“The Oporoza House also extends its felicitations to all Izon sons and daughters who are currently representing the Izon Nation’s interest in offices they hold at the federal level. We felicitate especially High Chief Dr. Dennis Burutu Otuaru for stabilising the Presidential Amnesty Programme, thereby eradicating restiveness that used to characterize the programme. “As we step into this New Year, your collective efforts inspire hope and confidence in the capacity of Niger Deltans to lead, to build, and to secure a just and prosperous future. Your contributions affirm that peace, which is a sine qua non to meaningful development, is not merely the absence of conflict, but the presence of opportunities, dignity, and shared prosperity,” Oporoza House stated.