NYF Commends Tinubu’s Economic Reforms

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Northern Youth Frontiers (NYF) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what it described as bold and transformative reforms aimed at restructuring Nigeria’s economy and strengthening the nation’s governance framework.

In a statement issued by its Chairman, Sama Musa, the group said President Tinubu’s administration, despite operating in a period of unprecedented challenges, has prioritised long-term stability, growth and prosperity for Nigerians through far-reaching policy decisions.

According to the NYF, the removal of fuel subsidies, though initially difficult for citizens, represents a critical step towards fiscal responsibility and sustainable development.

Musa said: “This decisive action, while initially difficult for many Nigerians, is a necessary step towards building a more resilient economy that is less dependent on oil revenues. The liberalization of the foreign exchange market and the unification of exchange rates have brought much-needed stability to the Naira.

“These steps are crucial in attracting foreign investment and enhancing the competitiveness of Nigerian businesses on the global stage. Furthermore, the introduction of new tax laws under the 2025 Acts has simplified tax administration, providing relief for low earners and incentivising technological innovation through support for startups.

“These measures are vital for generating revenue, reducing our reliance on oil, and creating a more diversified economy.

Infrastructure development is another cornerstone of President Tinubu’s reforms. The ambitious Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway are set to enhance national connectivity, reduce logistics costs, and stimulate economic activities across regions.

“The AKK Gas Pipeline initiative promises to revolutionise our energy system, ensuring that Nigeria harnesses its vast natural resources to meet the energy needs of its citizens and industries.”

NYF applauded reforms in the Federal Civil Service, particularly the emphasis on rewards, recognition and mentoring, which it said would promote excellence and accountability in public service.

The group also commended improved border management and digital immigration processes, including the introduction of e-visas and the Advanced Passenger Information (API) system, describing them as innovative steps that prioritise efficiency and national security.

Musa added, “The administration’s commitment to social welfare is evident in the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, which aims to support students in pursuing their educational dreams.

“Moreover, youth empowerment programs such as the Leadership Empowerment and Employment Program (LEEP), the Jubilee Fellows, and the 3 Million Tech Talent (3MTT) initiative are commendable efforts to harness the potential of Nigeria’s youth and equip them with the skills necessary for success in a rapidly changing world.

“While we acknowledge these positive strides, it is imperative to address the challenges that accompany such sweeping reforms. The surge in inflation, which has exceeded 34%, and the rising cost of living are legitimate concerns that impact the daily lives of Nigerians.”

He urged the Federal Government to implement targeted interventions to cushion the effects of the reforms on vulnerable populations.

The NYF aligned with the Arewa Joint Initiative for Peace, expressing optimism that Nigeria would overcome current economic challenges through resilience and collective effort.

“We believe that the reforms initiated by President Tinubu will lead to an economic turning point after 2024, attracting renewed investment and stabilising the economy for future generations,” the statement said.

The group concluded by commending President Tinubu for his courage and vision, while calling on Nigerians to support the ongoing reforms, engage in constructive dialogue and work collectively towards building a prosperous and peaceful nation.