MAPOLY Management Visits First Registrar,  Folarin, at 81

The management of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, has paid a courtesy visit to the institution’s first Registrar, Chief (Mrs.) Susan Aderonke Folarin, as she marked her 81st birthday yesterday, 7th January, 2026. The visit was in recognition of her pioneering role and enduring contributions to the growth and development of the Polytechnic.

According to a statement, the delegation was led by the Rector, Dr. ’Koye Jolaoso, who described the visit as an opportunity to celebrate “a seed that was planted from nothing and has grown stronger over the years.”

He noted that the former registrar laid the solid administrative foundation upon which MAPOLY stands today.

Chief (Mrs.) Folarin served two terms as Registrar between 1983 and 1991, during which she recorded several remarkable achievements and left lasting legacies. She later served as Permanent Secretary in the Ogun State Civil Service, Chairman of the Civil Service Commission, and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain.

Speaking during the visit, Dr. Jolaoso, who is also the first alumnus of the Polytechnic to be appointed Rector, expressed gratitude to God for the life of the former Registrar, describing her as “a mother, a teacher, and a builder of destinies.”

“We thank Almighty God for your life and for the institution you started and nurtured from the ground up. Today, about 80 percent of the Management and Rectorate staff are products of this Polytechnic. That alone speaks to the strength of the foundation you laid, and we hope to sustain and build upon it,” the Rector said.

He added that the visit was on behalf of the entire management and the MAPOLY community, as the institution prepares to mark its 47th anniversary on January 31.

In her response, the former Registrar expressed delight at receiving the management team. She fondly described the Rector as “a son,” noting that she never imagined he would one day return to lead the institution.

“You are welcome today, tomorrow, and anytime. I have been looking forward to seeing all of you. I am happy that I now have a son as the Rector of this Polytechnic,” she said.

Reminiscing about the early days of the institution, then known as Ogun State Polytechnic, she recalled the sacrifices and dedication that characterised its formative years, stressing that comfort was secondary to service.

“In those days, I could put my life down for the Polytechnic. Nobody cared about comfort; we only wanted to serve. I hope that spirit is still there,” she remarked.

The former ambassador also recounted a tense period when overcrowding threatened to trigger student unrest, recalling how Mass Communication and Accountancy students attended lectures under extremely cramped conditions.

“Students were sitting on windows to receive lectures. I went to them and apologised. I even offered that some of them could go home and return the following year without paying fees. They refused and said they could manage without desks and chairs,” she recalled.

According to her, the experience reinforced the importance of sincerity and empathy in leadership, a lesson she urged the current management to uphold.

She further advised the Rector and other Principal Officers to be approachable, selfless, and collaborative, emphasising the value of consultation in decision-making.

“Always be friendly, even with students. You will be surprised who will become your eyes. Let leaders always consult and work together. Be nice to young people; they can be useful to you later in life,” she advised.

The former Registrar also urged the Management to combine hard work with prayer, recounting several challenging moments during her tenure and how faith guided her through them.

She concluded by offering prayers and heartfelt blessings for the institution and its leadership, asking God to grant the Rector wisdom and to sustain the growth of MAPOLY.

The highlight of the visit was the presentation of a birthday gift to the celebrant by the Rector, on behalf of the Management, staff, and students, marking the occasion as both symbolic and deeply appreciative.