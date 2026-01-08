Kaduna Business School Engages Peterside On Interactive Dialogue

The Kaduna Business School has announced that it will host Dr. Dakuku Peterside, Nigeria’s leading authority in public sector turnaround, public policy, and crisis leadership, for a book-signing and interactive dialogue titled, “Unlocking Leadership: Beyond the Horizon.”

In a statement from Haggai Danjuma, the event, scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at the premises of the Business School in Kaduna, will focus on strategies for effective leadership in uncertainty and complex environments , drawn from his works and experience in the public sector.

Danjuma revealed that the former chairman of the Association of African Maritime Administrations (AAMA), holds a Doctorate in Organisational Behaviour, specialising in Corporate Political Strategy.

According to him, “He has facilitated sessions on public policy and public sector reforms at Lagos Business School and serves as an adjunct lecturer at several of the nation’s leading business schools. The former Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), brings over two decades of experience in public sector leadership, public policy and governance.

“Only recently, Peterside unveiled two new books, Leading in the Storm and Beneath the Surface, that have drawn national and international accolades, with many describing them as leaders’ companions. Harvard and Kellogg Business School professors have endorsed Leading in a Storm as a must-read for any leader seeking to navigate challenges in both corporate and public life. At the event, he will discuss insights from his books and offer guidance on navigating challenges and fostering impact in professional settings.”