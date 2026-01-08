Investigate Alleged Alterations to New Tax Law, Nwodo Urges Tinubu

Linus Aleke in Abuja

A former Governor of Enugu State, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, has called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently investigate alleged alterations to the newly passed tax law, describing the discrepancies between what was approved by the National Assembly and what was eventually gazetted as deeply troubling.

The former National Secretary of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) warned that such irregularities undermine public trust and democratic accountability.

He urged the president to ensure full transparency by determining how the changes occurred, holding those responsible to account, and reassuring Nigerians that the tax reform process is being conducted in the national interest.

Speaking in an interview with THISDAY, the elder statesman said the issue was one of major concern to the coalition party.

According to him, Nigerians had engaged the executive robustly before the tax law was passed, and rightly so.

“Every adult Nigerian who is eligible to pay tax ought to do so for the country to survive. Nobody is against renewing tax laws to make the system more efficient,” he said.

However, Nwodo expressed concern that there might be a hidden agenda, which he said now appears to be unfolding before the public.

He described it as “totally embarrassing” for members of the National Assembly to claim that the law they passed was not what was ultimately gazetted.

“A government that is working for the people should be asking critical questions such as: Who sent this piece of legislation to the press for printing? Where did the copy sent to the press come from?” he asked. “There should be a transparent investigation, and the country should be informed clearly that this did not originate from the president or the Presidency, and that the president is as embarrassed as the rest of us.”

He stressed that the perpetrator should be identified and brought to justice, adding that the president should apologise to Nigerians and instruct the National Assembly to submit a fresh copy of the bill as passed for assent and gazetting.

“It is unacceptable for parliament to simply say that discrepancies have been noticed and will be corrected. You cannot do this in a country of intelligent people. You are not dealing with toddlers in a kindergarten,” he said.

Nwodo emphasised that transparency was essential, noting that while the government expects Nigerians to obey the tax law, it has failed to adequately carry the people along or inspire confidence in the process.

“As a result, we are filled with doubts and confusion. How do you expect compliance?” he asked.

“The government must be more transparent and clearly tell Nigerians what is actually going on with our tax law,” he stressed.

Questioning the urgency of the implementation timeline, Nwodo asked: “What is so magical about the law starting on the first of January?”

He argued that if the government truly wants the law to succeed, it must allow it to go through the proper process and earn the credibility and trust of the Nigerian people.

“If you force it upon us now and achieve only 30 per cent compliance, is that better than doing the right thing and achieving 90 per cent compliance in six months?” he asked.

He concluded by urging the government to stop treating Nigerians as if they do not matter.

“We own this country. Our constitution begins with ‘We the people’. Power resides with the people, not the leader. Leaders are elected every four years, with a maximum of eight years in office, but the people remain,” he said.