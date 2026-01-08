Forum  to Support Local Investment, Build Inclusive, Sustainable Economy

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Muslimah Women Entrepreneurs Forum has vowed to support local businesses, to invest in women-led enterprises and to participate in building an economy that is inclusive and sustainable.

This, the forum believe, would assist the nation to be out of poverty and accelerate the socio well being of the people of the grassroots.

Speaking at a news conference in Ilorin, the founder of Baytu Tejmeel / BaytuBillions and the convener of the Muslimah Entrepreneurs Forum Trade Fair, Hajia Fatimah Saliu stated that, the forum has slated between January and February to organise trade fair for women and members of the public ahead of the forthcoming Ramadan and Ileya celebrations in the country.

According to her, “Across Kwara State, women contribute significantly to household income, food security, manufacturing, services, and creative industries. Yet many of these businesses remain informal, unseen, and unsupported.Therefore, the Muslimah Entrepreneurs Trade Fair was created to change that narrative.”

She said, “At this trade fair, about 100 participants and attendees will experience a well-organized marketplace that brings together businesses from diverse sectors—food and beverages, fashion, beauty, agro-processing, services, creative industries, and more.

“It will also serve as a space for networking, brand exposure, partnership building, and community engagement. While the initiative is Muslimah-led and values-driven, I want to clearly state that the trade fair is open to all vendors and the general public.”

She added, “Our guiding principles are ethical business practices, quality products, professionalism, and inclusivity. We are also intentional about structure, order, and impact.

“Our goal is not a one-off event, but the foundation of a recurring economic platform that supports small and medium enterprises, creates employment, and encourages local production.”