COAS Tours Terror-ravaged Niger As Bandits Attack Old National Park in Oyo

• Promises enhanced troop deployment

•UN urges Nigerian authorities to protect civilians, schools after new Niger attacks

• State reviews schools reopening policy, all institutions in north senatorial zone to remain closed

• Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 76 children in Ka-duna

• Five killed as bandits attack Oyo National Park

•Armed herders kill 5 farmers in Benue

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Waidi Shaibu, has reaffirmed Nigerian Army’s commitment to strengthening security operations in Niger State through enhanced troop deployment, improved use of technology, and closer collaboration with traditional institutions and other critical stakeholders.

Also yesterday, five people were said to have lost their lives when bandits attacked old National Park Service (NPS) office in Oloka, Ori-re Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Shaibu gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to Etsu Nupe and Chairman of Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, at his palace in Bida.

The visit was part of the COAS’s operational tour of the terror-ravaged state, where kidnapping and relentless violence by bandits and other criminal elements had of late become a regular occurrence.

Shaibu’s visit aimed to review the prevailing security situation.

According to a statement by Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the visit was designed to enable the army leadership conduct an on-the-spot assessment of ongoing military deployments across Niger State, identify operational gaps, and determine areas requiring the deployment of additional troops and combat enablers to address emerging security threats effectively.

Speaking during the engagement, the COAS underscored the importance of intelligence-driven operations, with particular emphasis on community-based tactics and human intelligence.

He stated that traditional rulers were indispensable partners in the provision of timely and actionable information necessary to support military operations.

Shaibu disclosed plans to leverage modern surveillance and operational technologies to enhance proactive security measures, improve situational awareness, ensure timely response to threats, and bridge existing capability gaps within the state.

While commending the Etsu Nupe for his consistent support to troops and military personnel deployed in the area, the COAS described traditional institutions as critical allies in the ongoing fight against insecurity.

He said the Nigerian Army was resolute in its constitutional mandate to protect life and property, pledging continued collaboration with state governments, traditional institutions, relevant stakeholders and local communities to restore and sustain peace across the country.

In his response, the Etsu Nupe reaffirmed the commitment of traditional rulers in the state to supporting the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.

He assured the military of sustained community cooperation, intelligence sharing, and continued prayers for operational success.

The monarch also lauded the professionalism and conduct of Nigerian Army personnel operating within Nupe Kingdom, praising their positive engagement with local communities and their contributions to peace and stability in the area.

Shaibu addressed officers and soldiers of 18 Brigade, Bida, during a visit to Latini Barracks as part of his tour of the brigade’s Area of Responsibility.

During the address, the COAS assured the troops of improved welfare packages aimed at boosting morale and enhancing operational effectiveness.

He stated that the Nigerian Army, under his leadership, remained fully committed to prioritising the welfare of personnel and their families, describing it as a critical factor for sustained operational success.

He stated that troop welfare was receiving continuous attention at the highest level, while commending the officers and soldiers for their dedication and sacrifices in maintaining relative peace within their operational areas.

Shaibu charged the troops to remain resolute in degrading and neutralising bandits and terrorists, stressing that sustained efforts are essential to restoring public confidence and improving security.

He also disclosed plans to construct additional accommodation facilities and establish skills acquisition centres to enhance the well-being and economic empowerment of troops’ families.

Police Foil Kidnap Attempt, Rescue 76 Kids

The Nigeria Police foiled an attempted attack and planned kidnapping of children in the Kasuwan Magani area of Kaduna State, rescuing 76 victims in the process.

According to the force, Kaduna State Police Command received credible intelligence about 8pm on January 5, 2026 that suspected bandits were planning to attack motorists conveying children through the area with the intent of kidnapping them.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said upon receiving the intelligence, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Kasuwan Magani Division immediately mobilised a team of police personnel to the location.

“On arrival, the police team engaged the suspects and successfully repelled the attack,” the statement said.

It added that the operation led to the rescue of 76 children, comprising both males and females aged between seven and 20 years.

“All the rescued children were un-harmed,” Hundeyin stated.

The police also arrested three suspects during the operation. They were identified as Jonathan John, 25; Oliver Magaji, 27; and Bitrus Sawaba, 23.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were conveying the children to various parts of the country for purposes of child labour and other illegal activities.

The suspects were held in police custody, while the rescued children were accommodated at the command headquarters pending the arrival and proper identification of their parents or guardians.

Nevertheless, the police commenced further investigation to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the incident and to apprehend other possible collaborators involved in the crime.

It said the suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.

The police reaffirmed its commitment to protection of life and property and urged members of the public to continue to support the police with timely and credible information to enhance proactive policing nationwide.

UN Urges Nigerian Authorities to Protect Civilians, Schools After Niger State Attacks

United Nations called on the Nigerian government to urgently strengthen the protection of civilians and educational institutions following a wave of violent attacks in Niger State and neighbouring areas that left dozens of people dead and many others abducted.

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Fall, issued the appeal after assailants attacked a crowded market in Kasuwan Daji, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State on January 3.

Describing the recent attacks as serious violations of human rights, the UN official stressed that assaults on civilians, particularly women and children, eroded the right to life and disrupted access to education.

He warned that continued attacks on schools threat-ened children’s safety and undermined efforts to keep them in classrooms.

The UN extended condolences to families, who lost relatives in the attacks, and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

It also called for the immediate release of all abducted persons and urged Nigerian authorities to ensure that those responsible were brought to justice in line with national and international legal standards.

Reaffirming its stance on education in emergencies, the UN reminded Nigeria of its commitment to the Safe Schools Declaration, which aimed to protect schools from military use and violent attacks.

The organisation stated that recent incidents high-lighted the urgent need to translate the commitments into concrete action.

Five Feared Killed as Bandits Attack Old Oyo National Park

Suspected bandits, yesterday, attacked the old National Park Service (NPS) office in Oloka, Ori-re Local Government Area of Oyo State, leaving about five people dead and others critically injured.

Conservator of the park, Tesleem Kareem, who confirmed the incident, said the NPS office was attacked by bandits.

Kareem said service personnel were killed during the attack.

“It is true, we are in the process of evacuating the victims,” he said.

The state Police Public Relations officer, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, also confirmed the incident.

Ayanlade said Oyo State Commissioner of Police and other service chiefs were on their way to the location, stating that the police commissioner has deployed officers to the affected area to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

Armed Herders Kill Five Farmers in Benue

Five farmers were killed by suspected armed herders during an attack on Udeku Maav-Ya community in Mbakyol Council Ward, Turan district of Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Tuesday evening, while residents were harvesting yams and Bambara nuts, according to local accounts.

Community sources said the sudden assault threw the area into panic and brought all farming and social activities to a halt.

Confirming the killings, Chairman of Kwande Local Government Area, Tersua Yarkwan, said five people lost their lives during the attack.

Yarkwan explained that the assailants lingered in the community after carrying out the attack, a situation that heightened fear and tension among residents.

He described Kwande as a vulnerable border local government that shared an international boundary with Cameroon, stating that the difficult terrain often hampers effective security operations.

He warned that repeated attacks on farmers during the harvest period posed a serious threat to food production and security in the area.

A former Supervisory Councillor in the local government, Akerigba Lawrence, also condemned the persistent violence against the community.

Lawrence said residents had endured repeated assaults, destruction of farmlands, homes and economic trees, as well as restricted access to water sources.

He identified three of the victims as Tyozua Gyuse, Gbaga Gyuse, and Tersuur Ijighka, adding that the identities of two others were yet to be confirmed.

Niger Reviews Schools Reopening Policy, All Institutions in Northern Senatorial District Remain Closed

Niger State Government, again, reviewed its schools reopening policy with a decision that all educational institutions (public and private) in the Niger North Senatorial Zone should remain shut.

The schools reopening policy was expected to take off on January 12, but following the massacre of not less than 40 villagers in Borgu and Agwara local government areas, the policy was reviewed.

All schools in the state were last year closed following the abduction of 230 students, pupils and teachers from St Mary’s Catholic Primary Secondary School Papiri in Agwara Local Government Area.

Commissioner for Education, Dr. Asabe Moham-med, while addressing a stakeholders’ meeting in Minna, stated regarding the government’s new position, “In view of the recent security incidents recorded on Sunday, 4th January 2026—particularly the attacks at Kasuwan Daji and the Mobile Police Quarters in Wawa, both in Borgu Local Government Area—the Niger State Government has conducted a fresh review of the security situation based on expert advice from security agencies.

“Consequently, based on security concerns raised within the last forty-eight (48) hours in the Niger North Senatorial District, the government has approved the extension of the closure of all public and private schools in Zone C, pending further security clearance.”

Mohammed, however, told parents, guardians, and school authorities in Bida Metropolis in Zone A, as well as Minna, Bosso, and Suleja local government areas in Zone B, to proceed with preparations for resumption as earlier announced for both public and private (day and boarding) schools.

She emphasised that the safety and well-being of students, teachers, school administrators, and the general public was the state government’s highest priority, which it would pursue religiously.

The information officer in the ministry, Tumaka Priscilla, in a statement, said the inter-ministerial engagement formed part of a broader strategy by Niger State Government to reposition the education sector and safeguard the future of its children through proactive planning and collective responsibility.

Priscilla added that the stakeholders resolved to intensify coordination, monitoring, and information sharing while also engaging school administrators, parents, and communities to sustain a culture of safety and vigilance.

Chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers in the state, Comrade Akayago Mohammed, said the union was in total support of any policy that would “protect the lives of our members and their pupils”.

He added, “We want a conducive environment for our members to do their jobs.”