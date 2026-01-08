Coalition: Redeployment of Matawalle ‘ll Strengthen Public Confidence in Terrorism War

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Coalition of Nigeria Civil Societies Against Terrorism has said that the redeployment of Minister of State for Defence, Hon. Bello Matawalle from the Ministry of Defence will strengthen public confidence.

The coalition said while it has nothing personal against Matawalle, it maintained that his redeployment to another ministry will not amount to condemnation; “rather, it will be a preventive, confidence-building decision that strengthens the war effort.”

The Convener of the coalition, Marvin Ibem, while addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja insisted that the continued stay of Matawalle has become a growing source of public anxiety for most Nigerians.

He said: “Mr President, we respectfully call on you to: Act on the recommendation for redeployment in the overriding interest of national security;

“Insulate the Defence Ministry from all forms of suspicion, real or perceived; Entrust sensitive security responsibilities only to officials whose credibility is beyond question.

“Such a decision will reassure Nigerians, strengthen public confidence, and protect the gains already recorded in the war against terrorism.

Nigeria is on the right path. But this war cannot afford complacency, internal doubts, or divided trust.

“We reaffirm our full support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his leadership in the fight against terrorism. With unity, clarity of purpose, and the right decisions at the right time, Nigeria will defeat terrorism.”

Ibem stressed that across the country, Nigerians continue to express fear, “not because they doubt the resolve of the Armed Forces, but because they are worried that internal weaknesses could compromise operational success.

“In counter-terrorism operations, confidence, secrecy, and absolute loyalty to strategy are non-negotiable. Where there is widespread suspicion—rightly or wrongly—there is fear that strategic plans may be exposed, deliberately or inadvertently, to hostile actors.

“Nigeria cannot afford a situation where operational details are perceived to be vulnerable to leaks, especially at a time when terrorists and bandits are being decisively pressured.

“We must emphasise this point: The Nigerian people are afraid, not of the military, but of what could go wrong if caution is ignored,” he said.