Anthony Joshua: The Conflict Between Reality and Irrationality of Hellraisers

Femi Ogbonnikan

The Anthony Joshua’s accident has sparked fresh conversations about road safety and emergency response in Nigeria. While the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) claimed to arrive the scene of the accident within three minutes, critics are calling for fully equipped trauma centres every 50km along the Lagos/Ibadan expressway to ensure that victims of high-speed crashes receive immediate surgical care.

Beyond this genuine concern, there are politicians and critics alike who often prioritize scoring points over substantive solutions. Of particular note is one attention-seeking social media Influential, Adetoun Onajobi, lashing Ogun State Government over the ambulance issue, calling it a lack of priority. Is that fair?

The idea that a lack of ambulances was the primary failure in this tragedy is, to say the least, an over-simplification. The Makun/Sagamu stretch of the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, where the accident happened, is actually one of the most medically supported highway corridors in Nigeria. Here is the breakdown of the medical infrastructure in that specific axis and why the conversation about ambulances misses the mark. One,

there is an existing medical powerhouses in that axis belonging to the Ogun State Government. Precisely, Makun, is essentially the backyard of the state’s best trauma facilities at

​Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu. It is located just minutes from the interchange. OOUTH is a tertiary facility with a dedicated 24/7 Accident and Emergency (A&E) unit. It recently commissioned a 1.5 billion naira state-of-the-art Trauma Centre, the Sulaiman Adebola Adegunwa facility, specifically designed to handle neurosurgery and orthopedic trauma from this expressway.

Apart from OOUTH, located within the same axis are also ​Ayotola Specialist Hospital and Owokoniran Memorial Hospital. These are private, 24-hour facilities in Sagamu/Makun that provide immediate stabilization for accident victims before they are moved to teaching hospitals.

​The Ogun State 2026 budget tagged the “Budget of Sustainable Legacy” has specifically earmarked 210.59 billion naira, representing 13 percent of the total budget for Health. Key plans for this year include ​Technology-Driven Command Centres, partnering with Emergency Response Africa to move beyond dialing a number to a GPS-dispatched system that identifies the closest available responder.

​Additionally, the state is establishing new ambulance points across the 20 Local Government Areas, specifically focusing on blind spots between the Sagamu interchange and the Mowe/Ibafo axis.

Concerning ​Private-Public Trauma Nodes, new facilities like the LoveWorld Medical Center in Aseese along the same expressway are also coming online to provide multi-specialty trauma care, reducing the distance a patient has to travel to reach an ICU.

Adetoun’s simplistic argument about ambulances ignores the illegal parking and stationary trucks that turned a survivable tyre blowout into a fatal crash. In a high-speed collision with a stationary heavy-duty vehicle, the Golden Hour of medical care is irrelevant because the mortality happens in the Golden Second.

Sadly, critics like Adetoun failed to understand that ​the government focus is shifting from reactive medicine, ambulances, to proactive enforcement—clearing the hard shoulders and enforcing speed limits.

​For the avoidance of doubt, the state has reinforced the following toll-free and dedicated lines for those traveling this route. These are Emergency Toll-Free: 112, ​Ogun Ambulance Service (Direct): 0811 200 0033, ​TRACE (Road Traffic Agency): 0706 694 2555.

So, ​it is pure mischief for anyone to blame Ogun State government for a lack of ambulances. The infrastructure exists, but it is currently being undermined by road usage behaviour, stationary trucks and speed, rather than a simple lack of medical vehicles.

Sometimes, ​constructive criticism may be necessary to spur government into action. Already, genuine ​public concern rather than blind criticism over the deaths of Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami has forced authorities to propose more than just road warnings. Now, there is a renewed push for a Zero-Tolerance policy regarding heavy trucks parked on the hard shoulder.

While the FRSC has come under fire for relying on impact analysis rather than technology, there are calls for the installation of automated speed cameras and more frequent mobile radar patrols along the Sagamu stretch of the expressway.

​The discovery that Joshua’s driver was allegedly unlicensed has led to calls for a nationwide audit of private and commercial drivers. These are constructive engagements necessary to drive government reform policies.

While the wailers are stilling ranting on social media aiming to attract public attention, ​Anthony Joshua has since returned to the UK to be with his family and oversee the repatriation of his friends’ bodies.

The driver of the vehicle, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, has been charged with (manslaughter) causing death by dangerous driving and is currently on bail. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) attributes the accident to excessive speed and wrongful overtaking.

According to Safety operatives, the impact of the crash was so severe that it suggests the vehicle was traveling well above the 100km/h highway speed limit at the time of the tire blowout.

The legal process following the accident is moving quickly, ​On January 2, 2026, the driver of the Lexus SUV, was formally arraigned at the Sagamu Magistrate Court in Ogun State. He faces a four-count charge, including, ​manslaughter, dangerous driving causing death, driving without a valid national driver’s license, ​reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care causing bodily harm and property damage. ​The trial is officially set to resume on January 20, 2026.

These are preventive measures aimed to restore sanity on our roads and safeguard avoidable loss of lives. There are two divides here. On one side, we have hellraisers looking for a convenient villain—be it the ambulance service or the state government—while the fertile minds are looking at the cold, hard mechanics of Safety Management.

​The reality is that this tragedy was a collision of human error and passive infrastructure failure, both of which the government is now addressing with something much more substantial than just more ambulances.

​Those analyzing the situation seriously are focusing on the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) and their 2026 tactical shift. Rather than just reacting to crashes, the state has moved toward.

It is worth noting that the government recently approved the recruitment of 1,000 additional TRACE officers. This isn’t just for show—it’s specifically designed to increase the density of patrols on high-speed corridors like the Sagamu/Makun axis to prevent trucks from parking in the first place.

The state has already successfully deployed a Joint Task Force-TRACE, Police, and Army, to clear the rowdiness and illegal parking at the Ogere end. They are now scaling this model to cover the entire Makun stretch where Joshua’s accident occurred.

​The 2026 budget includes the procurement of heavy-duty towing trucks and laser speed guns. This allows the state to remove stationary walls, parked trucks, before they become death traps, while simultaneously reining in the excessive speed that the FRSC cited as the primary cause of Joshua’s crash.

​​The hellraisers claiming a lack of medical care are often ignoring the Physics of Impact that no medical team can solve: ​Wrongful Overtaking. Official reports confirm the Lexus was overtaking from the right-hand side at high speed. On a highway, the right lane, the slow lane, is where stationary or broken-down vehicles are most likely to be. According to report of the accident, the impact was on the right side of the vehicle. Because Joshua—at 6’6″—had swapped to the back-left seat to avoid blocking the driver’s view, he survived. His friends on the right side bore the full brunt of the kinetic energy.

​Moving forward, the government’s response is shifting toward enforcement as medicine. By treating a parked truck as a loaded gun and a speeding driver as a trigger, they are attempting to solve the problem at the root.

​It is easy to shout about an ambulance that arrives too late for a victim who died in the first millisecond. It is much harder—but more effective—to build a system where the truck isn’t there and the driver isn’t speeding.

It is not difficult to understand reason why debates like these often spiral into irrationality: Social media reward systems are built for sensationalism, not for the sober analysis of logistics or physics.

​The Adetoun situation is a perfect study in this. By claiming there wasn’t a single ambulance in the entire state and even making personal allegations about the Governor being in Ghana, she leaned into a narrative that her audience was already primed to believe. Whereas the Governor was in Abeokuta, the state capital, and promptly raced to the spot within a jiffy, upon getting wind of the accident. It’s easier to sell a story of total government failure than it is to explain the complex reality of a high-speed blowout and the immediate tactical decision by security details to evacuate a Very Important Person (VIP).

​Joshua’s security detail—trained for rapid evacuation—made the professional decision to move him immediately in a high-speed escort vehicle rather than wait for a white van with sirens. This is standard VIP protection, yet hellraisers framed it as a sign of state collapse. ​​While they were feasting on the claim that the Governor was partying abroad, the record shows he was actually at the hospital with Joshua shortly after the crash, coordinating with the medical team.

​The state has provided proof of its ambulance fleet and recent national awards for emergency response.

However, facts are rarely as sticky as a well-timed, angry video. Trap

​Influencers like Adetoun often treat tragedy as a theatrical stage. By using Precision Tomahawk rhetoric as some columnists have called it, they bypass the intellect and go straight for the emotions of a public that has a historical—and often justified—distrust of authority. The irrationality isn’t an accident; it’s the product.

​

​

​

*Ogbonnikan is a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Ogun State Governor on Media