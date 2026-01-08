  • Thursday, 8th January, 2026

Anniversary Promo: Golden Penny Foods Rewards Consumers

Golden Penny Foods, the iconic brand of FMN, has wrapped up its 65th Anniversary Buy & Win National Consumer Promotion, positively impacting the lives of over 10,000 consumers nationwide.

The three-month initiative delivered prizes valued at more than ₦4 billion, a gesture of gratitude that brought smiles to loyal customers who have supported the brand for over six decades.

Over the course of the promotion, tens of thousands of entries were received, and more than 10,000 lucky consumers walked away with prizes ranging from household essentials to life-changing rewards.

Speaking during the final raffle draw of the campaign, the Marketing Director, Golden Penny Foods Ltd, Mr. Ilyas Kazeem, said: “As a company, we are more honoured that we can use the 65th Anniversary Promo to reward our loyal consumers for their over six decades of support and patronage.

“This also starts off yet another journey of nurturing relationships with all our stakeholders to ensure that we are proactively and strategically churning out content that aligns with our consumers’ nutritional needs.

“The Promo may have come to an end, but for us at Golden Penny Foods Ltd, we will go back to our drawing board to chart the course of yet another transformative way to continue to Feed and Enrich the lives of our consumers, every day,” he explained.

