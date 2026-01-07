  • Wednesday, 7th January, 2026

Zenith Pensions Custodian, Foundation Support 400 Widows 

Business | 27 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

​Zenith Pensions Custodian Limited (ZPC), one of the licensed Pension Fund Custodians, is collaborating with Greatlife Changers Foundation to execute Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative on windows. In a heart-led partnership with widows. Greatlife Changers Foundation, the organisation donated essential raw food materials and festive gifts to over 400 widows to ensure they had a joyful Christmas celebration.

Speaking, Managing Director, Zenith Pension, said, “Our 2025 CSR strategy is rooted in the belief that corporate success is hollow without community impact. For us at ZPC, this isn’t just about charity; it’s about acknowledging the resilience of these widows and ensuring they experience warmth and dignity this festive season.”

Also speaking, President, Great Life Changers Foundation, Bishop Chioma Grace Dauji, expressed deep gratitude, noting that the collaboration significantly scaled their ability to reach those in need. For many of the beneficiaries, the partnership provided the only festive support they would receive in the year.

​The partnership with Greatlife Changers Foundation underscores ZPC’s commitment to social equity and its tradition of giving back to the Nigerian community. As a subsidiary of Zenith Bank Plc, ZPC continues to lead by example, proving that the nation’s most preferred pension fund custodian is also one of its most compassionate.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.