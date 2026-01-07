Women Affairs Minister Thanks Tinubu for Appointing Odusote as Nigerian Law School DG

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has congratulated Dr. Olugbemisola Titilayo Odusote on her historic appointment as the first female Director-General of the Nigerian Law School since its establishment in 1962.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, the Minister described the appointment, made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a landmark achievement for the legal profession and a significant milestone for women’s leadership in Nigeria.

Hon. Sulaiman-Ibrahim also expressed profound appreciation to Tinubu for what she described as a bold, visionary and inspiring decision that reinforces women’s inclusion in national development.

She noted that the appointment reflects the President’s clear commitment to merit, equity, and the deliberate opening of strategic national institutions to capable Nigerian women in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This appointment is historic, symbolic, and deeply inspiring. It is a defining moment not only for the Nigerian Law School and the legal profession, but also for Nigerian women and girls across the country. It reinforces the powerful message that this is truly Women O’Clock in Nigeria,” the Minister stated.

She described Odusote as a distinguished scholar, seasoned administrator, and accomplished institutional leader, noting that her decades of service, academic excellence, and progressive leadership within the Nigerian Law School have fully prepared her for the role.

The Minister expressed strong confidence that Odusote’s tenure will usher in a new era of strengthened legal education, institutional innovation, ethical leadership, and enhanced global competitiveness across all campuses of the Nigerian Law School.

She added that the appointment serves as renewed motivation for young Nigerian women and girls to pursue excellence without limits and to confidently aspire to leadership positions in shaping the nation’s future.

She reaffirmed the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development’s unwavering commitment to championing women’s advancement, breaking systemic barriers, and working closely with the Presidency and other stakeholders to institutionalize gender-responsive leadership across all sectors.

The Minister wished her a successful, impactful, and transformative tenure as Director-General of the Nigerian Law School.