REMEMBERING AN ICON

Today January 7, 2026 marks 15 years since the passing of a true legend, Prince Samuel Omitayo Adetola Adejuwon. A nation builder, community developer, and champion of socio-economic progress, he left an indelible mark on our community.

A serial entrepreneur, the Akayejo of St. Michael Church, Ijare and former Executive Chairman of Idanre/Ifedore local government in Old Ondo State , his achievements were nothing short of remarkable. His humility, compassion, and dedication to the welfare of others earned him the hearts of many.

We remember his tireless efforts to uplift the Ijare community and his contributions to the development of Old Idanre/Ifedore local government. His legacy continues to inspire us, and his impact will never be forgotten.

To the entire Ijare family, both at home and in the diaspora, we take comfort in the knowledge that his gentle soul rests in peace. May his memory be a blessing to us all.

Daddy, we cherish your iconic status. We love you, but God loves you more.
Prince Adebanjo Adejuwon
For The Entire Families

