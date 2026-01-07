Police Foil Kidnap Attempt, Rescue 76 Children

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has successfully foiled an attempted attack and planned kidnapping of children in the Kasuwan Magani area of Kaduna State, rescuing 76 victims in the process.

According to the Force, the Kaduna State Police Command received credible intelligence at about 8:00 p.m. on 5 January 2026 that suspected bandits were planning to attack motorists conveying children through the area with the intent of kidnapping them.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said that upon receiving the intelligence, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Kasuwan Magani Division immediately mobilised a team of police personnel to the location.

“On arrival, the police team engaged the suspects and successfully repelled the attack,” the statement said, adding that the operation led to the rescue of seventy-six children, comprising both males and females aged between seven and 20 years. All the rescued children were unharmed.”

The police also arrested three suspects during the operation.

They were identified as Jonathan John, 25; Oliver Magaji, 27; and Bitrus Sawaba, 23.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were conveying the children to various parts of the country for the purpose of child labour and other domestic work.

The suspects are currently in police custody, while the rescued children are being safely accommodated at the Command Headquarters pending the arrival and proper identification of their parents or guardians.

Meanwhile, the police have commenced further investigations to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the incident and to apprehend other possible collaborators involved in the crime.

The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to the protection of lives and property and urged members of the public to continue to support the police with timely and credible information to enhance proactive policing nationwide.