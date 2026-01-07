NYSC Threatens Sanctions Against Institutions Uploading Unqualified Corps Members

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has threatened to sanction any Corps Producing Institution (CPI) uploading unqualified prospective corps members (PCMs).

NYSC Director General, Brig. Gen. Nafiu Olakunle, gave the warning in Abuja at the opening of the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Mobilisation Workshop, with the theme, ‘Enhancing Service Delivery Across the NYSC Mobilisation Value Chain.’

Olakunle said he had discovered issues in the chain of corps mobilisation process, adding that all components must be up and doing for the process to be seamless and trust worthy.

He warned that the scheme would not hesitate to sanction any erring CPI that is found wanting.

“CPIs should be aware that the NYSC NDHQ will not hesitate to impose appropriate sanctions on any CPI found to violate established standards,” he said.

“The NYSC mobilisation process is a complex ecosystem of interconnected actors and systems. It includes the production, validation, mobilisation, deployment, and management of Prospective Corps Members (PCMs).

“I have identified a number of such issues which I intend to discuss briefly; challenges with CPIs, Internal Operational Gaps within NYSC, and others.

“Unfortunately, several issues continue to weaken effective service delivery at this level.

“These include violations of established NYSC mobilisation guidelines, uploading unqualified graduates, inconsistent academic records, data discrepancies, intentional record manipulation for personal or illegal gain, and weak internal verification systems.

“Together, these practices undermine the integrity of the mobilisation process and cause unnecessary operational and reputational challenges for the Scheme.”

To reverse this trend, he noted that CPIs must strengthen their internal data validation processes before uploads, adding that heads of institutions needed to exercise greater oversight over mobilisation activities within their domains, while desk officers must undergo ongoing training and retraining to stay updated with evolving standards and technologies.

Such gaps, he said, diminish institutional efficiency and gradually undermine public trust.

“Moving forward, the NYSC is fully dedicated to strictly following standard operating procedures, strengthening collaboration across departments, area offices, and state secretariats, improving monitoring and performance evaluation, and reinforcing discipline, professionalism, and ethical behavior at all levels,” the NYSC DG said.

The Director Corps Mobilisation, NYSC, Mrs. Rachel Idaewor, in her welcome address, noted that the NYSC pre-mobilisation workshop serves as a vital platform for fostering collaboration among the NYSC, CPIs, and other critical stakeholders.

“While we have made significant strides in enhancing our mobilisation processes, it is clear that we need to focus on optimising our service delivery across the mobilisation value chain.

“One of our most significant assets is Information and Communication Technology (ICT). While ICT offers numerous benefits, it also brings unique challenges that we must tackle head-on. By utilising advanced data management systems and digital tools, we can streamline our processes and ensure that we are maximising our potential for success in mobilising our youth for national service,” she added.