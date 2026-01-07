Niger Attacks: UN Urges FG to Protect Civilians, Schools 

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The United Nations has called on Nigerian authorities to urgently strengthen the protection of civilians and educational institutions following a wave of violent attacks in Niger State and neighbouring areas that left dozens of people dead and many others abducted.

The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Fall, issued the appeal after assailants attacked a crowded market in Kasuwan Daji, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State on January 3.

Reports indicate that more than 30 people were killed in the attack, while an undetermined number of victims were taken hostage by the attackers. Market stalls and residential buildings were also torched during the raid.

Security incidents were also reported in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, as well as in parts of Kwara and Ondo States, with casualties including deaths and kidnappings.

The renewed violence has heightened fears among residents already grappling with prolonged insecurity across the region.

Agwara Local Government Area has remained a flashpoint for attacks on civilian targets.

In November 2025, armed groups abducted more than 300 people during an assault on Saint Mary’s Catholic School in the area.

Although the victims were later released, the incident drew national and international condemnation and renewed attention to the vulnerability of schools in conflict-affected communities.

Describing the recent attacks as serious violations of human rights, the UN official stressed that assaults on civilians, particularly women and children, erode the right to life and disrupt access to education.

He warned that continued attacks on schools threaten children’s safety and undermine efforts to keep them in classrooms.

The United Nations extended condolences to families who lost relatives in the attacks and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

It also called for the immediate release of all abducted persons and urged Nigerian authorities to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice in line with national and international legal standards.

Reaffirming its stance on education in emergencies, the UN reminded Nigeria of its commitment to the Safe Schools Declaration, which aims to protect schools from military use and violent attacks.

The organisation noted that recent incidents highlight the urgent need to translate these commitments into concrete action.

The UN said it remains ready to work with federal and state authorities to improve civilian protection and promote safer learning environments amid Nigeria’s ongoing security challenges.