Nemsia Studios Unveils SuperNowa, Premiering This January

Nemsia Studios is proud to announce the release of SuperNowa , a moving coming-of-age drama exploring brilliance, silence, and the quiet courage it takes to show up in a world that demands too much, too soon. The film premieres exclusively on Prime Video on January 9, 2026 , across Africa and select global territories.

Written and directed by Sonia Irabor, SuperNowa follows the story of Nowa, a gifted young girl navigating the pressure of expectations, social anxiety, and the emotional isolation that often comes with being seen as “special.” What unfolds is a powerful portrait of adolescence — tender, raw, and fiercely resonant.

“This film is deeply personal,” says director Sonia Irabor. “We don’t talk enough about the emotional weight that young people carry — especially when they’re praised for being extraordinary. SuperNowa is about the cost of that silence, and the beauty of choosing yourself.”

The film stars Darasimi Nadi, Nonzo Bassey, Onyinye Odokoro, Bimbo Manuel, Carol King, Harriet Akinola, Riyo David, and Korede Lawal, alongside a talented supporting cast.

Shot by acclaimed cinematographer Ola Cardoso , SuperNowa features production design by Adekunle “Blue” Adejuyigbe, original costume design by Temitope Ajibola, and editing by Ayomikun Oteju. Visual effects were delivered by Omosalewa Fafowora, with colour grading by Daniel de Villiers.

The film was co-produced by Ajike Adesokan and executive produced by Nemsia Studios, the creative house behind standout titles like Breath of Life, Soft Love, Suky, and The Fire and The Moth.

SuperNowa be out on the 9th of January 2026 on Prime Video.