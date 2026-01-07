Goldberg Salutes ‘Fourmidable’ Eagles, Rallies Support ahead Clash with Algeria

Goldberg Lager Beer has hailed the Super Eagles after their emphatic 4–0 victory over Mozambique, describing the performance as “fourmidable” and a clear statement of Nigeria’s intent at going all the way to winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The commanding performance sealed Nigeria’s place in the quarter-finals and extended Super Eagles’ perfect run at the tournament, further raising hopes of a fourth AFCON title.

For Goldberg, the result also highlighted the growing connection between the team and its passionate supporters across the country.

Reacting to the victory, the Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg, Kunle Aroyehun, said the performance captured the spirit of belief and togetherness that has defined Nigeria’s AFCON journey so far.

“The Super Eagles were simply “fourmidable,” Mr Aroyehun said. “It was a confident, disciplined and exciting performance. As the team pushes deeper into the tournament and chases a fourth AFCON title, the support of Nigerian fans becomes even more important.”

As the Official Beer and Sponsor of the Super Eagles, Goldberg has remained at the centre of fan engagement throughout AFCON 2025. Through its ‘Our Beat, Our Gold’ campaign, the brand has created viewing centres and fan experiences across Lagos and beyond, giving supporters spaces to come together, watch matches and share in the emotions of the tournament.

From large viewing hubs to community-centred locations, fans have gathered with ice-cold Goldberg Lager Beer in hand, celebrating wins and standing firmly behind the team.

According to the brand, these moments reflect how football is lived in Nigeria — as a shared cultural experience.

“Our Beat, Our Gold is about recognising the rhythm of Nigerian football,” Mr Aroyehun said. “It’s in the cheers, the conversations, the jokes and the belief. When the Super Eagles win like this, you can feel that rhythm everywhere.”

Goldberg’s involvement in Nigerian football is backed by its long-standing partnership with the Nigeria Football Federation.

Since Nigerian Breweries Plc signed the sponsorship deal in 2018, the brand has been one of the longest-serving corporate partners of the Super Eagles, helping to grow national team followership to levels comparable with top European club sides.

With Nigeria now in the quarter-finals and confidence rising, Goldberg is already preparing to once again bring fans together for the next decisive fixture. Nigeria will play its next qualifying match on Saturday, 10 January, and Goldberg will host another fan experience at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Social Development, (PAKO FIELD) Awe Close, Dopemu, Lagos. The activation will open at 3:00 p.m., ahead of the 5:00 p.m. kick-off.

Following the success recorded during the Mozambique match, Goldberg will also be bringing back its ‘Festival of Light & Drums’ on the same day, adding colour, rhythm and cultural flair to the match-day experience as fans rally behind the Super Eagles.

“The journey is not over,” Mr Aroyehun said. “The team is gunning for a fourth AFCON title, and the fans have a big role to play. Every cheer, every gathering and every moment of belief counts.”

As the Super Eagles prepare for their quarter-final challenge, Goldberg says it will continue to stand with the team and the fans, celebrating every step of the journey and keeping the ‘Our Beat, Our Gold’ rhythm alive.